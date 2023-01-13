Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 2 Release date and Time

When will Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 2 will get released? Well, that’s what you will be learning in this article.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 dropped its first episode last weekend, concluding the Valhalla arc. That simply means the next episode will mark the beginning of the Christmas Showdown/Black Dragons arc in which we will finally meet the Shiba brothers.

2023 is possibly the biggest year for Tokyo Revengers fans, as they will also get Tokyo Revengers 2 sequel films. However, unlike the first live-action film, the second film will be released in two parts. Well, until the two-part sequel film lands, the anime adaptation’s second season will keep you invested in it.

When will Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 2 will get released?

Japan will get episode 2 of Tokyo Revengers Season 2 on MBS on Sunday, January 14th, 2023, at 2:08 AM. The U.S. fans will get it on Hulu, and the rest of the world can enjoy the episode on Disney Plus.

Most regions around the globe will get the episode one day earlier, and here is the International time schedule that needs to be followed in order to keep a check on the episode’s release:

Pacific Standard Time- 10:08 AM (January 14th)

Eastern Standard Time- 1:08 PM (January 14th)

Greenwich Mean Time- 6:08 PM (January 14th)

Central European Time- 7:08 PM (January 14th)

Indian Standard Time- 11:38 PM (January 14th)

Philippine Standard Time- 1:08 AM (January 15th)

Australia Central Standard Time- 4:38 AM (January 15th)

What happened in the first episode of the anime series?

Kisaki kills Chifuyu, and after that, he shoots Takemichi, who gets unconscious after getting fired. But then, he returns to his conscious state, and sees Kazutora, and learns that the latter has saved him from being killed. However, Kazutora intended to protect Chifuyu, but unfortunately, he couldn’t. After that, he also reveals that he wants to make Toman corruption-free once again.

" I will watch tokyo revengers season 2 for plot "



The plot : pic.twitter.com/pcPTpAJsQl — ? (@vantaeprod) January 5, 2023

Kazutora also says that Chifuyu was fighting a battle to make Toman as it was earlier. He did not expect anyone to support him in the fight. As he was about to cease Kisaki, he got killed. Moreover, when Takemichi asks what’s precisely causing Toman to get corrupted, Kazutora discloses that it’s the money coming from the Black Dragon. Later, Kazutora takes Takemichi to an Alley where Naoto waits for him.