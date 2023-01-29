Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 211 Release date and Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 211 is releasing soon, and here, we have gathered all the information regarding the release date and time of the chapter. Besides that, the spoilers for the new chapter have also been discussed over here.

Previously, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga showed us the intense battle between Kenjaku, Choso, Tenjen, and Yuki. Even though the fight is over, the spoilers for the upcoming chapter divulge that the battle between them will also be talked about in the chapter. Moreover, as Gojo is one of the most beloved characters of Jujutsu Kaisen, fans can not hold on to their excitement after knowing that the upcoming chapter will take us to Gojo’s childhood for a while.

When will Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 211 be released?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 211 will officially release on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 12:00 AM JST. International readers can read the English translated version of the manga on Viz Media and Manga Plus at the below timings:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM (January 29th)

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM (January 29th)

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 PM (January 29th)

Central European Time: 5:00 PM (January 29th)

Indian time: 8.30 PM (January 29th)

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM (January 29th)

Japanese Time: 12:00 AM (January 29th)

Australia Time: 12.30 AM (January 29th)

The spoilers for the upcoming chapter explained

The chapter kicks off by showing the 10 colonies of Japan that are getting covered with a massive ray of light. The entire population of the colonies gets concerned seeing this.

Coming back to the present day in Tokyo No. 1 colony, Yuji and Megumi learn about Yuki’s defeat in the battle with Kenjaku. After that, Maki also inform them that Kenjaku has captured Tenjen. Choso doesn’t reveal whether Yuki is alive or dead, but he tells everyone about the terrible shape of the battleground. Furthermore, he discloses that Naritoshi is alive.

Jujutsu Kaisen 211 Spoilers

Everyone discusses why the merger is taking long to start. Besides that, they talk about the rule that should be followed first. They ended up deciding that out of the four rules, the fourth rule would be the first one to be followed. The rule is finally finalized but on one condition – a new player from outside the barrier must be invited by a player as a substitute. As soon as the player spends 100 points, they can leave the barrier.

Megumi wants Maki to call Tsumiki so that she can exit the barrier. Later, the raw scans show Gojo’s childhood, where he is seen enjoying a soft drink (Yeah! We finally saw Gojo after a plethora of chapters).