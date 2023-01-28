One Piece Episode 1049 Release date and Time

One Piece episode 1049 will release after a few hours, and here’s everything you want to know about the release date and time of the episode.

Similar to the One Piece manga, the anime adaptation has a massive fan following. Moreover, seeing the lifeless characters of the black and white pages of manga coming to life in the animated series is what makes it special for the loyal fanbase.

The previous episode of the anime showed us how Kaido tries his cheap tricks on Yamato for manipulating him against Luffy. On the other side, Momonosuke struggles to fight his fears. Well, fans expect the battle to take a surprising turn soon, so, with every passing day, they eagerly wait for the next episode.

When does One Piece Episode 1049 release?

One Piece episode 1049 will release on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM JST in Japan. Crunchyroll will simulcast it for the International fanbase. Some regions of the world will get the episode on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Here’s the time schedule that will help you to know the release timings depending on your location.

Pacific Time: 7:00 PM (January 28th)

Central Time: 9:00 PM (January 28th)

Eastern Time: 10:00 PM (January 28th)

British Time: 3:00 AM (January 29th)

European Time: 5:00 AM (January 29th)

Indian Time: 8:30 AM (January 29th)

A brief recap of One Piece Episode 1048?

Kaido and Yamato have a deep conversation, and the former tries to manipulate the latter by saying that Luffy will not come back. However, his efforts failed as Yamato was not ready to believe him. On the other side, Luffy tries to help Momo to overcome his fear of heights.

Yamato reads about Oden and Roger’s journey to find the final island, Laugh Tale! Find out more on episode 1048 of #OnePiece, streaming now on Crunchyroll! pic.twitter.com/0sRqGCzWUy — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) January 24, 2023

Yamato gets a flashback that shows him trying to free Wano Country using Haki of the Conqueror, but he gets captured and imprisoned by the guards sent by Kaido. However, Kaido gets impressed by seeing the bravery of Yamato.

Later, we also see the three Daimyos in a flashback – we see how they were caught by the guards for the same reason for which Yamato got captured. Kaido behaved very cruelly with the prisoners but the Daimyos, without thinking of their lives, helped Yamato to escape the prison. Returning to the present, the episode ends after showing that the fight between Yamato and Kaido has got more intense.