Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 212 Release date, Time and Spoilers

The time is here when all fans around the World will get to read the next chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen. This article is for those who want to know everything regarding their favorite manga‘s chapter, be it its release date, time, or spoilers.

The leaked spoilers for the chapter revealed that Sukuna will finally leave Yuji’s body and will select Megumi as a vessel. While fans are worried about Megumi’s fate, they are also happy to know that Gojo might finally be unsealed and will be seen fighting the king of curses. Well, all these things are enough to make one excited for the upcoming chapter.

POV: Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 hitting everybody this week with that plot twist! #JJK212 pic.twitter.com/TTqPJ0Dma7 — ?XephiroX?? (@XephiroX_) February 1, 2023

When will Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 212 get released?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 212 will get released on Sunday, February 5, 2023, on Viz Media, Manga Plus, and Shonen Jump Magazine’s official website at 7:00 AM PST. If you follow the manga and reside in a different region of the World, you can follow the below time schedule:

Pacific Time: 7:00 AM (February 5th)

Central Time: 9:00 AM (February 5th)

Eastern Time: 10:00 AM (February 5th)

British Time: 3:00 PM (February 5th)

European Time: 5:00 PM (February 5th)

Indian Time: 8:30 PM (February 5th)

Japan Time: 12:00 AM (February 6th)

What do the spoilers for the chapter reveals?

The chapter begins by showing a flashback in which Megumi meets Tsumiki (imposter) after she comes back from a coma. However, she still cannot walk, and that’s why she is sitting in a wheelchair. Megumi tells Tsumiki that everything will be alright soon, and the latter teases him.

Before Tsumiki (imposter) adds the rule, Yuji thinks that everything will return to normal when Gojo is unsealed. On the other side, he also sees Megumi reuniting with his sister. After that, Kogane adds a rule allowing players to enter and exit the colonies.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 212 Preview:



"A sudden rule addition… what is her real identity!?"



Release Date: Monday, 6 February. pic.twitter.com/dMOnOuTg6v — Ducky (@IDuckyx) January 29, 2023

The spoilers also reveal that the reincarnated sorcerers can look back into the memories of the vessels by reading their brains. The imposter also says they haven’t fought anyone for 1000 years, so they want to look for a battleground, and the opponent will be the king of curses, Sukuna.

The imposter flies using her wings. Yuji and Angel go after her. Later, Sukuna appears within Yuji and says the word ‘extension.’ He then knocks down Hana and informs Mugumi about the binding vow. He also says that he will switch for one minute after saying the keyword and will not kill anyone on one condition- Yuji has to forget that he knows anything about the vow. The chapter ends after Sukuna takes over Megumi’s body by feeding him the cursed finger.