My Hero Academia Chapter 380 Postponed, New Release Date Confirmed

My Hero Academia manga goes on a hiatus as the mangaka is not doing well. However, we know when the next chapter, i.e., 380, will get released for worldwide readers.

The previous chapter’s ending hints toward the biggest fight that’s going to happen in the manga, and fans are eagerly waiting for the next chapter. Unfortunately, the chapter will not get published in the 10th and 11th editions of WSJ Magazine and will be published directly in the 12th issue of the magazine.

My Hero Academia is on a sudden break in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #10 this week as well as Issue #11 next week due to Kohei Horikoshi's poor health. Series will be resuming in Issue #12. — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) February 1, 2023

So, when exactly will the next chapter of My Hero Academia be out on digital platforms for manga enthusiasts?

When will My Hero Academia Chapter 380 get released?

My Hero Academia Chapter 380 will get released on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 7:00 AM PST on Viz Media and Manga Plus. The rest of the world will get the chapter at different times due to the time differences. You can follow the below-mentioned time schedule:

Pacific Time- 7:00 AM (February 19th)

Central Time- 9:00 AM (February 19th)

Eastern Time- 10:00 AM (February 19th)

British Time- 3:00 PM (February 19th)

European Time- 5:00 PM (February 19th)

Indian Time- 8:30 PM (February 19th)

Japan Time- 12:00 AM (February 20th)

What happened in MHA Chapter 379?

The chapter begins by showing Kurogiri running from Central Hospital. After that, we see Lady Nagant ignoring her health status and waking up from bed. She does not even care that the doctor has previously asked her not to neglect her health as she can die if not taken care of. When she asked the doctor about the whereabouts of the enemies, she couldn’t get an answer because the doctor was not in favor of letting her go anywhere. Lady Nagant also tells him that Izuku wants her to join them in the fight. Suddenly, Rock Lock shows up and tells the doctor that he will take care of her.

Returning to the present, Lady Nagant shoots a bullet at Shigaraki and its effect causes her body pain. However, ignoring her own situation, she again shot the enemy. All For One within Shigaraki yells at Nagant and says she has killed so many heroes, so she should not act as a victim.