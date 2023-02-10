Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 213 Release date and Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 213 received the early spoilers on February 8, and now, as the chapter heads toward its release date, fans can’t wait to learn about when the chapter will be out globally.

The leaks of the upcoming chapter revealed that Sukuna is back, and now he claims a new vessel, i.e., Fushiguro Megumi. However, soon he realizes that, unlike Yuji, the new vessel is potent, and he is more of a cage to him. So, he must wait for Megumi’s soul to get snapped. The chapter will also show Yuji Itadori getting attacked by the king of curses. Well, these are only the spoilers; the entire chapter is yet to arrive, so let’s explore its release schedule.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 213 Preview:



Sukuna takes over Fushiguro!



Release Date: Monday, 13 February.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 213 release schedule explained

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 213 will get released on Viz Media and Manga Plus on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 12:00 AM Japanese Standard Time. The rest of the countries will follow different release timings as the time may vary due to the various time zones. Here’s the schedule that you may follow:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 AM (February 12th)

Eastern Standard Time- 10:00 AM (February 12th)

Greenwich Mean Time- 3:00 PM (February 12th)

Central European Time- 4:00 PM (February 12th)

Indian Standard Time- 8.30 PM (February 12th)

Philippine Standard Time- 11:00 PM (February 12th)

Sukuna feeds Yuji’s cursed finger to Megumi in Chapter 212

Chapter 212 of Jujutsu Kaisen shows us a flashback where Megumi and Tsumiki meet after the latter returns from a coma. However, for the time being, she cannot walk properly. Seeing her condition, Megumi says everything will be fine soon.

Returning to the present, Yuji sees Megumi with his sister and thinks that once Gojo comes back, everything will be fine. He also shows gratitude towards Megumi and Gojo for involving him in every plan.

King of Curse,Ryomen Sukuna ?



– Jujutsu Kaisen

– Jujutsu Kaisen – Chapter 213

Kogane introduces a new rule that allows players to enter and exit the colonies. After that, as Megumi confronts the imposter to reveal her true self, she wickedly teases Fushiguro by calling herself his sister. She then says that incarnates can read all the memory stored in the vessel’s brain. She also says they haven’t been in a conflict for 1000 years, so they wait for war, but the opponent should be Sukuna.