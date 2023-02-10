Tokyo Revengers S2 Ep 6 Release Date and Time

Tokyo Revengers S2 Ep 6 will show Kisaki, Chifuyu, and Hanma cornering Taiju in the church as he is all alone, while Takemichi tries to convince Hakkai not to kill his brother, Taiju. Well, the awaited episode of the anime will feature one of the most intense battles, so everyone is excited for it to get released sooner. Here is all the information about its release schedule you might be looking for.

The last episode showed Takemichi breaking up with his girlfriend as per her father’s orders, as he did not want his daughter to get into any danger because of Takemichi. On the other side, Takemichi joins hands with Kisaki, Chifuyu, and Hanma in the fight against Taiju.

When will Tokyo Revengers S2 Ep 6 get released?

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 6 will get released on Japan’s MBS network on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 2:08 AM JST. Fans residing in North America can watch the episode on Hulu, and fans staying outside the regions mentioned above can catch up with the episode on Disney Plus. If you are concerned about the release timings, here’s the time schedule that you must check out:

Pacific Standard Time- 10:08 AM (February 11th)

Eastern Standard Time- 1:08 PM (February 11th)

Greenwich Mean Time- 6:08 PM (February 11th)

Central European Time- 7:08 PM (February 11th)

Indian Standard Time- 11:30 PM (February 11th)

Australia Central Standard Time- 4:38 AM (February 12th)

What happened last time in the anime?

Kisaki, Hanma, Chifuyu, and Takemichi talk about how they want to deal with Taiju. Initially, they wanted to gather all the information about the enemy, but their plan changed as they learned that Taiju would be visiting the church on Christmas night alone. So, after getting to know this, they planned to defeat him. However, Chifuyu is not interested in the plan.

After that, Takemichi meets Hina and learns that his girlfriend and Kisaki went to the same cram school. He also learns that one day, while walking home from school, Hina was getting bullied, and Takemichi interrupted to save her. Seeing his kind gesture, Hina developed feelings for him since that day.

However, the last episode also showed how Takemichi has to break up with Hina to keep her safe from every danger that might come her way if she stays with him.

What does the preview for the upcoming episode state?

The official synopsis and the preview images released by Liden films reveal that we will see the conflict between Takemichi’s gang and Taiju. Takemichi will also be seen going to Hakkai to stop him from entering the church so that he can’t come across Taiju. Simultaneously, Chifuyu, Hanma, and Kisaki will try to defeat Taiju by capturing him at the church.

Here is the official synopsis of the upcoming episode of Tokyo Revengers Season 2:

On a snowy Christmas Eve night, Takemichi said goodbye to protect his beloved Hinata. Then, on Christmas, Daiju visits the church alone. Takemichi, Chifuyu, Kisaki, and Hansen go to the church to stop Hakkai, who is aiming for the life of a longevity. While Chifuyu and the other three are stranded outside the church, Takemichi carries out a plan to persuade Hakkai, who should already be inside.