One Piece Chapter 1074 Initial Spoilers Revealed

One Piece manga has given us several outstanding chapters over the years, and the upcoming chapter won’t be any different. And with Chapter 1074 close to its release, some spoilers for it have surfaced online, and here’s everything you should know about the upcoming events.

After Kaido’s defeat, One Piece has majorly focused on Luffy and the Straw Hats’ quest to find Vegapunk. After a while, Luffy eventually finds Vegapunk after the scientist reveals his true identity. However, the current arc is far from over, as the Straw Hats are still dealing with the new threats, and fans can’t wait to see what the upcoming chapter has in store for them.

One Piece spoilers confirm chapter 1074 is titled “Mark 3”

The spoilers for the upcoming chapter are out, and the leaks confirm that Chapter 1074 of One Piece is titled “Mark 3.” Apparently, the title of the chapter hints at Sentomaru, who, interestingly, has released 50 units of new Pacifistas to help the gang escape.

Luffy and Zoro, the ultimate duo, choose to stay behind while every other Straw Hat pirate decides to find Vegapunk. On the other hand, Bonney is still stuck in a bizarre memory world where the character sees Kuma being abused; however, at this point, it’s unlikely she’ll be able to help Kuma at this point.

– What is your expectations for chapter 1074!!! pic.twitter.com/OAs7TX1JsK — ONE PIECE SPOILERS (@ONEPIECESPOILE1) February 4, 2023

Vivi, in this instance, is with Morgans and Wapol. What’s even more interesting is that Morgans want to write an article about the kidnapping of Vegapunk and how the Straw Hats were responsible for all of it.

That’s all we’ve heard about the latest chapter as of now; however, these are the early spoilers, and we’ll get detailed spoilers as soon as the chapter comes out in Japan. Until then, you can keep an eye on social media for more titbits of Chapter 1074 to drop throughout the week.

The chapter will officially come out on Sunday, February 12, 2023, and you can read the official English translation on Viz Media and Manga Plus.