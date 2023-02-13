Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214 will not be released this week as the chapter has got delayed. So here, we have revealed the details regarding the new release date of the anticipated chapter.

As the plot of Jujutsu Kaisen manga is getting more exciting day by day, fans are not happy to know that the next chapter will not get published in the twelfth issue of Shonen Jump Magazine.

The reputed Twitter accounts that keep us updated about the manga state that the author has pointed out his own mistakes in the previous chapter. Well, that may be the reason we won’t get Chapter 214 any sooner, as the author wants to rectify the mistakes.

Gege Akutami’s authors comment in this week’s issue of Weekly Shonen Jump pic.twitter.com/nT6fpz1LIs — Jujutsu Kaisen (@JujutsuKaisen) February 12, 2023

Well, this is not an indefinite hiatus, as the upcoming chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen has received a new release date, and here, you’ll get the information regarding the same.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214 Preview:



Don't forget. The curse's real ability…!



Release Date: Monday, 27 February. pic.twitter.com/GVNaWvL92v — Ducky (@IDuckyx) February 12, 2023

When will Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214 get released?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214 will release on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 12:00 AM JST. For the majority of International fans, the English translations of the chapter will come out on Sunday, February 26, 2023, on Viz Media and Manga Plus. Below release timings will help you to keep an eye on the manga’s next chapter:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 AM (February 26th)

Eastern Standard Time- 10:00 AM (February 26th)

Greenwich Mean Time- 3:00 PM (February 26th)

Central European Time- 4:00 PM (February 26th)

Indian Standard Time- 8.30 PM (February 26th)

Philippine Standard Time- 11:00 PM (February 26th)

The spoilers for JJK Chapter 214 will start surfacing online from Wednesday, February 22, 2023, so remember to keep track of them as well.

Fans get traumatized seeing Sukuna possessing Megumi Fushiguro in the previous chapter

In the previous chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, we see Megumi getting possessed by Sukuna and Yuji getting punched hard by the evil entity. Fans were so disheartened seeing their man Yuji going through all this, so they took their frustration to social media. We have also added some Tweets below:

gege akutami you will pay for your sins pic.twitter.com/lN9GqlxXim — ria || 2ha 2 (@getosfav) February 8, 2023

Several fans are disturbed seeing the miserable things Megumi and Yuji are going through in the recent chapters of the manga. In contrast, some fans also talk about how the author has disappointed them by taking a break after the cliffhanger ending of the previous chapter.

Gege Akutami whenever yuji seems a lil to happy with life pic.twitter.com/LIABUY6RC0 — herb?? (@erushi17) February 8, 2023

Gege Akutami taking a break after traumatising his audience with the sickest possible cliffhanger known to mankind #JJK213 #JJKSpoilers pic.twitter.com/Rks3vmEVzs — indigo (@hizuknows) February 8, 2023