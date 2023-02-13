Anime & Comics

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 6 Release date, Time and Preview

By Aparna Ukil

Sverkel talking to Einar in Vinland Saga S2
CREDIT- TWIN ENGINE official Youtube channel

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 6 will soon be released globally, and here, we bring the exact release date and time-related information for fans.

The previous episode of the anime showed the comeback of King Canute and we also see his journey to the throne of England. We saw how desperate he was to become the king of England and what brutal measures he took to reach there.

As the sixth episode of Vinland Saga Season 2 does not show Thorfinn and Einar, fans have surely missed them. Well, the preview released for the upcoming episode shows that the duo will appear in the anime in the much-awaited episode.

When will Vinland Saga S2 Episode 6 release

Vinland Saga S2 Episode 6 will get released in Japan at 12:30 AM on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. However, most regions will get the episode on Monday, February 13, 2022, on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Below, we have given separate time schedules for both streaming platforms that you may follow:

Crunchyroll Release Timings:

  • Pacific Time – 8:30 AM (February 13th)
  • Central Time – 10:30 AM (February 13th)
  • Eastern Time – 11:30 AM (February 13th)
  • British Time – 4:30 PM (February 13th)
  • European Time – 6:30 (February 13th)
  • Indian Time – 10:00 PM (February 13th)

Netflix Release Timings:

  • Pacific Time – 12:00 AM (February 13th)
  • Mountain Time – 1:00 AM (February 13th)
  • Central Time – 2:00 AM (February 13th)
  • Eastern Time – 3:00 AM (February 13th)
  • British Time – 8:00 AM (February 13th)
  • European Time – 10:00 AM (February 13th)
  • Indian Time – 1:30 PM (February 14th)

Preview of the anime’s upcoming episode explained

The sixth episode of the anime’s second season is titled ‘I Want A Horse.’ In the episode, we will see Thorfinn and Einar trying to find a horse so that they can clean the fields. However, no one gets ready to lend these enslaved men their horses. The episode will also show Einar and Thorfinn’s interaction with Sverkel. Here’s the official synopsis released by Vinland Saga’s official website:

Thorfinn and Einar wanted a workhorse to efficiently clear the vast forest. However, there was no one to lend the two slaves a horse, and when they were lost, they met an eccentric old man who called himself Sverkel.

Besides that, the Twin Engine official Youtube channel has released the episode’s preview trailer. You can have a look at it below:

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Crunchyroll-Hime Is Coming to Mitrasphere!
Latest Trailers
The Chant | Story Trailer
Aparna Ukil
@UkilAparna

Aparna is an Entertainment writer at Forever Geek who loves everything about K-Dramas and Anime. Besides these, she also enjoys watching the latest TV shows and movies, explicitly falling under the horror genre. She started her professional journey in the retail industry, but her admiration for films and TV shows pulled her into the field of Entertainment writing. She began her writing career by working for Otakukart, Sportskeeda, and Game Revolution before getting an opportunity to write for Forever Geek. When she's not writing, she can be either found exploring new cafes in the town or trying out a different brand of Red Wine.

Read more of Aparna's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know