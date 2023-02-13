Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 6 will soon be released globally, and here, we bring the exact release date and time-related information for fans.

The previous episode of the anime showed the comeback of King Canute and we also see his journey to the throne of England. We saw how desperate he was to become the king of England and what brutal measures he took to reach there.

As the sixth episode of Vinland Saga Season 2 does not show Thorfinn and Einar, fans have surely missed them. Well, the preview released for the upcoming episode shows that the duo will appear in the anime in the much-awaited episode.

When will Vinland Saga S2 Episode 6 release

Vinland Saga S2 Episode 6 will get released in Japan at 12:30 AM on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. However, most regions will get the episode on Monday, February 13, 2022, on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Below, we have given separate time schedules for both streaming platforms that you may follow:

Crunchyroll Release Timings:

Pacific Time – 8:30 AM (February 13th)

Central Time – 10:30 AM (February 13th)

Eastern Time – 11:30 AM (February 13th)

British Time – 4:30 PM (February 13th)

European Time – 6:30 (February 13th)

Indian Time – 10:00 PM (February 13th)

Netflix Release Timings:

Pacific Time – 12:00 AM (February 13th)

Mountain Time – 1:00 AM (February 13th)

Central Time – 2:00 AM (February 13th)

Eastern Time – 3:00 AM (February 13th)

British Time – 8:00 AM (February 13th)

European Time – 10:00 AM (February 13th)

Indian Time – 1:30 PM (February 14th)

Preview of the anime’s upcoming episode explained

The sixth episode of the anime’s second season is titled ‘I Want A Horse.’ In the episode, we will see Thorfinn and Einar trying to find a horse so that they can clean the fields. However, no one gets ready to lend these enslaved men their horses. The episode will also show Einar and Thorfinn’s interaction with Sverkel. Here’s the official synopsis released by Vinland Saga’s official website:

Thorfinn and Einar wanted a workhorse to efficiently clear the vast forest. However, there was no one to lend the two slaves a horse, and when they were lost, they met an eccentric old man who called himself Sverkel.

Besides that, the Twin Engine official Youtube channel has released the episode’s preview trailer. You can have a look at it below: