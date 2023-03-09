Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 216 will get released on March 12, 2023, and the spoilers for the anticipated chapter have already made their way online. Thanks to the reputed leakers on social media.

The manga‘s previous chapters focussed mainly on the ongoing culling game, but the upcoming chapter will shift its focus to Sukuna’s special ritual. We will also get to see someone who we knew was dead. Moreover, a character will also meet his brutal dark fate. Aren’t the spoilers interesting? If you can’t wait for the full chapter, here, we have discussed the spoilers that will give you an idea of what the upcoming chapter will unfold.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 216 is titled Bath

The cover page of the 216th chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen features Sukuna. At the beginning of the chapter, we see Uraume wearing a ritual robe for the Bath ritual, and Kenjaku accompanies him. Uraume then asks Kenjaku why he isn’t finishing the culling game, to which he replies that he will finish it after the ritual.

The chapter also explains that the ritual was initially performed to incantate the family heirlooms’ vessels. The vessels are first kept in a solution of Cursed energy for 10 months and 10 days. The solution is made by crushing selected creatures with an inhuman poison.

Kenjaku asks Uraume why it’s essential to do the ritual; the latter replies that it will get them close to the demon. He then also reveals that the ritual will help Sukuna to gain complete control of Megumi’s body by breaking his soul. Finally, we see Sukuna coming out of the water, finishing off the ritual.

Seeing Kenjaku’s weird behavior, Sukuna asks him the reason behind it. Kenjaku says that he believed Sukuna would leave them alone as he had a one-sided love affair with Yorozu. Sukuna says he doesn’t care about Yorozu; he just wants Megumi to disappear from his body completely.

After that, the spoilers take us to Sendai Colony, where we see Uro and Ryu, who senses a negative energy’s arrival towards them. The next moment, Sukuna shows up and says that he planned to slice Ryu into three parts, but he couldn’t. He actually gets impressed by Ryu, but he asks him to be prepared for the next attack. Before Ryu could release an attack on Sukuna, the king of curses sliced off his face.