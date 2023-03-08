The My Hero Academia manga will reportedly be entering a sudden hiatus with news that chapter 383 will be delayed worldwide.

The My Hero Academia franchise has been a staple of the weekend schedule for millions of anime fans and manga readers alike for the better part of six months.

Unfortunately, it appears that the original manga series will be notably absent from this week’s release cycle after news began spreading online of a surprise hiatus.

Here is everything that fans need to know about the delay to My Hero Academia chapter 383 as well as the release details for the manga series’ latest installment.

My Hero Academia chapter 383 reportedly delayed

My Hero Academia chapter 383 was originally scheduled to launch on Sunday, March 12; however, it has now been reported that the manga will be delayed.

As new manga chapters are not shared online for international readers until the domestic serialization has launched, fans worldwide will all be in the same boat waiting for the new chapter.

According to the Shonen Jump News outlet, the series will be taking a sudden hiatus “due to Kohei Horikoshi’s poor physical condition.”

Unfortunately, mangaka Horikoshi has been struggling with poor health for some time; which has led to multiple delays to the weekly release schedule including chapters 380, 376, and 366.

The health of manga authors and production members remains a key issue for the overall industry, with multiple incidents involving serious health problems for overworked staff being reported on over the past 12 months.

The upcoming hiatus to the My Hero Academia manga series will reportedly be two weeks long, with chapter 383 now set to release on Sunday, March 26.

The new chapter will be made available to read online in English at the following times:

Pacific Time – 7 AM

Eastern Time – 10 AM

British Time – 3 PM

European Time – 4 PM

India Time – 8:30 PM

Philippine Time – 11 PM

Viz Media and Manga Plus offer access to the latest three manga chapters for free, with an active subscription of $2.99 a month required to access the entire library of published content.

TRAUMATIC: Six of the saddest character deaths in Attack on Titan so far ranked

Is there a new anime episode this weekend?

Yes, My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23 is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, March 11 at the following times on Crunchyroll:

Pacific Time – 2:30 AM

Eastern Time – 5:30 AM

British Time – 10:30 AM

European Time – 11:30 AM

India Time – 4 PM

Philippine Time – 6:30 PM

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all