Anime & Comics

One Piece: Who is Shaka? Character explained

By Aparna Ukil

One Piece 1055 Release Date and Time
A screenshot from official trailer via Youtube

The spoilers for One Piece‘s upcoming chapter revealed Shaka’s death, and due to the character’s brief appearance, not much is known about him. So, fans grow curious to know about Shaka ahead of his death sequence.

In One Piece Chapter 1062, we came to know that Vegapunk has made his six counterparts in the form of satellites. Shaka is the number 1 satellite embodying Vegapunk’s good side. However, this character did not receive much spotlight, and despite being Vegapunks’ most powerful clone, he remained underrated.

Who is Shaka in One Piece?

One Piece‘s Shaka has a height similar to Sanji, and a metal helmet covers his face, so since his introduction in the manga, his face is never shown. Being a good counterpart of Dr. Vegapunk, Shaka always shows gratitude towards others, including Straw Hat Pirates. For instance, when the evil satellite Lilith wants to harm Luffy’s gang, he stops her by saying this would defame the scientist.

Besides this, Shaka always stays cautious about any danger that comes his way. For instance, even though Straw Hat Pirates assured him to help him save Vegapunk, he did not completely trust them before testing their intentions.

Shaka has also been an active part of most of the Vegapunks’ inventions and technological developments. That’s why he is the most powerful and skilled satellite that can also sense what’s happening with other satellites. For instance, if something was happening with any satellite, Shaka could share the information with the remaining satellites.

The latest events in One Piece have fans worried about the character

The spoilers for the next chapter of One Piece show Shaka’s head exploding, but fans don’t seem to accept the fact that the most intelligent and powerful satellite of Vegapunk is dead. Several fans on Reddit have also said that they will not believe that he is dead until Shaka’s entire head is shown exploding. In contrast, several fans have also posted on Twitter that Shaka can’t be dead this soon, and we might get to see him resurrecting himself in the further chapters.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Genshin Impact - Collected Miscellany Trailer - "Xiao: Con
Latest Trailers
My Hero Ultra Rumble | Announcement Trailer
Aparna Ukil
@UkilAparna

Aparna is an Entertainment writer at Forever Geek who loves everything about K-Dramas and Anime. Besides these, she also enjoys watching the latest TV shows and movies, explicitly falling under the horror genre. She started her professional journey in the retail industry, but her admiration for films and TV shows pulled her into the field of Entertainment writing. She began her writing career by working for Otakukart, Sportskeeda, and Game Revolution before getting an opportunity to write for Forever Geek. When she's not writing, she can be either found exploring new cafes in the town or trying out a different brand of Red Wine.

Read more of Aparna's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know