Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 220 Spoilers Tease Culling Game's New Rules

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 220 spoilers reveal that the chapter will be full of twists and turns, so let’s begin with the article without taking much time.

The previous chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga put a full stop to the gruesome battle between Sukuna and Yorozu, showing the latter getting defeated. The upcoming chapter will take us back to the ongoing Culling Game that Kenjaku now wants to end. The spoilers also reveal that he has some plans to bring the game to an end. On the other side, Yuji and the other sorcerers seek a way to free Gojo and Megumi.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 220 Spoilers tease Kenjaku threatening Kogane to add new rules to the Culling Game

The chapter begins by showing Kenjaku talking to Kogane. The former asks the latter to close the entry so that new players can’t enter the Culling Game. However, his request goes unconsidered. Kenjaku starts saying that the Tenjen’s barriers are there to stop the new curses from getting born. He then continues explaining the concept of Joukai. He says that the four main Joukai barriers increase the perfection of the superior barrier, also known as the pure barrier. Kenjaku also says that the Culling Game is a Bonkai, and Tenjen’s Joukai is a foundation for it. So, if the CG has no game master, Tenjen can take the lead.

Tenjen starts threatening Kogane by saying that if it comes in between his plan to end the game, he will forcefully put an end to it by destroying the barriers. Meanwhile, Kenjaku reveals to Tenjen that he is just bluffing because he knows Kogane will give up soon and let him do whatever he wants. The same happens, Kogane gives up, and Kenjaku proceeds with his plans. The first rule he makes to stop the new players from entering the game, and the second rule states killing every existing player except Megumi and Geto.

Tenjen asks Kenjaku why doesn’t he end the game straightforwardly, to which he replies that if the barriers get destroyed, he will not be able to merge with Tenjen. Moreover, he wants to give it as a token to Sukuna.

Note: Don’t judge the chapter based on these spoilers; the complete chapter is yet to arrive this weekend.