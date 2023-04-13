Anime & Comics

Narutop99 Final Results confirmed: Who won the fan popularity poll?

By Tom Llewellyn

Manga sketches from the main Naruto cast fade as the 99 logo shown in orange
Narutop99 Final Results/Shueisha/Jump Comics Channel YouTube

The Narutop99 fan popularity poll has finally ended, with the final results having just been posted online from the 4.6 million votes cast.

The Naruto franchise has had a rollercoaster few months, from confirmation that four new series will be airing in September, followed by news that the Boruto series would be entering a new hiatus.

However, one of the biggest pieces of Naruto news concerned the Narutop99 fan popularity poll, which aimed to decide the ultimate fan favorite character from across both the anime and manga storylines.

Only a matter of minutes ago, the final results from the Narutop99 fan poll were posted online – so who is the ultimate winner?

Narutop99 fan poll finally confirms results and winners

The Narutop99 fan popularity poll was one of the biggest and most popular anime audience surveys in recent memory, with more than 4.6 million votes being cast since December 17, 2022.

The Top 20 highest-voted characters overall (across all regions) included:

  1. Minato Namikaze – 792,257 votes
  2. Itachi Uchiha – 505,014 votes
  3. Sakura Haruno – 489,619 votes
  4. Shisui Uchiha – 279,062 votes
  5. Kakashi Hatake – 212,403 votes
  6. Naruto Uzumaki – 182,911 votes
  7. Sakumo Hatake – 170,940 votes
  8. Sasuke Uchiha – 170,665 votes
  9. Madara Uchiha – 144,947 votes
  10. Hinata Hyuga – 144,484 votes
  11. Obito Uchiha – 132,252 votes
  12. Jiraiya – 117,825 votes
  13. Shikamaru Nara – 87,838 votes
  14. Tobirama Senju – 87,442 votes
  15. Gaara – 70,557 votes
  16. Hashirama Senju – 66,519 votes
  17. Deidara – 56,320 votes
  18. Neji Hyuga – 49,526 votes
  19. Sasori – 40,732 votes
  20. Rock Lee – 39,325 votes

However, results varied significantly from region to region; for example, the Top 10 characters in the United States alone were:

  1. Itachi Uchiha – 85,947
  2. Kakashi Hatake – 59,881
  3. Sakura Haruno – 49,160
  4. Naruto Uzumaki – 48,264
  5. Sasuke Uchiha – 46,223
  6. Shikamaru Nara – 39,496
  7. Obito Uchiha – 34,838
  8. Minato Namikaze – 34,555
  9. Gaara – 31,005
  10. Deidara – 25,302

This compared to the Top 10 rankings in Europe:

  1. Minato Namikaze – 223,694
  2. Shisui Uchiha – 133,994
  3. Itachi Uchiha – 129,376
  4. Sakura Haruno – 90,245
  5. Sakumo Hatake – 79,375
  6. Kakashi Hatake – 50,773
  7. Madara Uchiha – 50,237
  8. Tobirama Senju – 36,037
  9. Naruto Uzumaki – 34,959
  10. Sasuke Uchiha – 34,797

Mangaka Masahi Kishimoto also shared a congratulatory comment as part of the announcement, stating that “It was fun seeing how results varied from region to region.”

“I was shocked to see Minato at the top for all regions, and the fact that Sakura is so beloved by many people around the world made me proud as a writer. To tell you the truth, I was actually rooting for Kurama. I was planning on drawing only the top 20 characters, but I really wanted to add Kurama, who was close at 22nd…So I ended up including him and Guy, who was in 21st place!”

The legendary author would then apologize for “completely ignoring the original plan to have the top 20 characters for the 20th anniversary because of my personal attachment.”

“Right now I’m working on the short manga for Minato who placed 1st. While trying to make a story that would match the expectations of his fans, I ended up with more pages than I had originally anticipated. Please look forward to the secret story behind Minato’s jutsu! I want to thank you all very much again for voting!”

By Tom Llewellyn

