Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen is finally here and with that, fans will also get a chance to deep dive into the relationship of Suguru Geto and Satoru Gojo.

Geto and Gojo’s friendship was first touched upon when Studio MAPPA’s popular anime series Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was released in 2021. A flashback to their relationship had fans curious as they wanted to know who was the man who had Gojo feeling weak. Now, with the release of season 2, fans will finally get to see what happened between the two and how Geto fell short of coming to the same level as Gojo.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga.

Geto’s character has the power to make Gojo look weak

Gojo is a special-grade jujutsu sorcerer who is known to be the strongest in the world. However, there is one character who had the power to stand on the same pedestal as him and it was his best friend, Geto.

Sure, Gojo possesses various abilities such as the power to draw on the concept of infinity, six eyes, unlimited void, and more, but Geto is not far behind. Geto carried within him several curses that eventually made him a danger to humanity. However, if that were not the case, Geto’s power did have a chance to stand at the same level as Gojo, and in some cases, make him look weak.

One thing that made him stronger was his knowledge of how the cursed powers work. Given that Geto had a chance to interact and consume various energies, he was well-versed in the information on what cursed power would be helpful to take down an opponent. Not to forget, he was a mastermind of Cursed Spirit Manipulation, that is, the ability to consume cursed magic, store them, and draw them out when needed. This made him a great threat to people who didn’t know him and the ones who knew him as well.

Season 2 will touch on Gojo and Geto’s past

Gojo and Geto’s relationship was a beautiful one that ultimately had to come to an end. Fans first got to see a glimpse of their past in the movie and it helped to set the scene for what one can expect from season 2.

The first episode of the season was released on July 6 and it showcased their bond that is spoken highly about in the manga. While fans did not get to see their true powers in action, we did witness a few moments that proved why Geto and Gojo are the ultimate power team that one should not mess with.

With the first episode ending abruptly, one can be sure that the second episode is going to kick off with a fight that will help viewers understand the true potential of the powers Geto and Gojo have.

When will the next episode come out?

The second episode of the season will be coming out on Thursday, July 13 and fans will be able to watch it on Crunchyroll.

At the same time, the second season will also be available on Netflix in Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

