Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 75 Release date and Time

Kaiju No. 8 is one of the newest manga series that became successful so soon. Until now, the series has given us 74 chapters to enjoy, and fans look forward to Chapter 75.

Created by Naoya Matsumoto, the manga Kaiju No. 8 became popular in no time, and fans couldn’t resist talking about how beautiful the art and the storyline of it is. As of October 2022, the manga was successfully gathered into eight volumes, and eight million copies were sold until August 2022.

Moreover, the anime adaptation of the manga is in development, and the manga will be brought to life by TOHO Animations.

Kaiju No. 8 | Official Manga Trailer | VIZ BridTV 7172 Kaiju No. 8 | Official Manga Trailer | VIZ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/1BnaZbTVFd0/hqdefault.jpg 918736 918736 center 32600

When does Chapter 75 of Kaiju No. 8 release?

Kaiju No. 8 will come with Chapter 75th on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 12:00 AM JST on Viz Media and Manga Plus. Fans based out of Japan can follow the below time schedule to get the digital copy of the episode:

Pacific Timing- 7:00 AM (November 23rd)

Central timing- 9:00 AM (November 23rd)

Eastern Timing- 10:00 AM (November 23rd)

British Timing- 4:00 PM (November 23rd)

Indian Timing- 8:30 PM (November 23rd)

Philippine Timing- 11:00 PM (November 23rd)

Japan Timing- 12:00 AM (November 24th)

Australian Timing- 2:00 AM (November 24th)

Hoshina merges with Weapon 10 in the previous chapter

Hoshina and Weapon 10 fuse together to kill all the Kaijus, and his team is surprised to see the increase in released force percentage as they haven’t seen anything like this before. Meanwhile, Hoshina slashes a kaiju into two and heads toward others. Weapon 10 enjoys the battle. When fighting with the Kaijus, they also challenged each other to see who had a better strategy.

Started Kaiju No. 8 really good so far, favorite panels #Kaiju No. 8 pic.twitter.com/Q7gOstpq4e — Nathan (@nathan88074945) October 9, 2022

Hoshina uses his blade technique’s second form to kill a monster, and the released force keeps increasing. Weapon 10 asks him to let him kill some Kaijus on his own, but Hoshina mocks at him. Hoshina’s team worries that if Weapon 10 gets upset, he might not help them defeat the monsters.

Finally, Hoshina asks Weapon 10 to kill the upcoming monsters on his own, and the latter smashes the Kaijus’ arms. Hoshina says he expected better and now he is disappointed.

Despite this unusual bonding, the duo kills all the monsters, and at last, the boss gets killed when Hoshina uses his sixth form.