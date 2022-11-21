Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 8 Release date and Time

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 episode 8 arrives soon, and here’s the release schedule that you should know.

Mob Psycho 100 has successfully garnered a massive fan following since 2016, when the anime adaptation of the manga came out for the first time. The storyline of it is perfect for those who like to watch horror and comedy at the same time. Besides this, what makes the anime worth it is the emotional elements that let you connect with the characters.

The anime gets 8.6 ratings from IMDB, with nine critic reviews and 89 user ratings.

When does Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 8 come out on Crunchyroll?

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 episode 8 will initially come out on Tokyo TV in Japan on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The vast majority of International fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll following the below schedule:

Pacific Standard Time- 7:00 AM (November 23rd)

Eastern Standard Time- 10:00 AM (November 23rd)

Greenwich Mean Time- 3:00 PM (November 23rd)

Central European Time- 4:00 PM (November 23rd)

Indian Standard Time- 8:30 PM (November 23rd)

Philippine Standard Time- 11:00 PM (November 23rd)

Japanese Standard Time- 12:00 AM (November 24th)

Australia Central Standard Time- 12:30 PM (November 24th)

The Telepathy club members seek Mob’s help in Episode 7

When Tome realizes that their graduation will be over soon but until now, they haven’t learned telepathy, she decides to dissolve the telepathy club. The other team members are not happy with her decision to close the club, so they see Mob and ask for his help to look out for new telepaths. However, everyone gets disappointed when Mob denies their request.

After that, Ritsu introduces the club members to the Shiratori twin brothers, who possess decent telepathic powers. When they try their powers, they realize that they can use the powers amongst themselves. However, if someone stronger comes along, they may find some good telepaths together.

The Shiratori brothers look forward to boosting their skills with Mob’s powers, who is afraid that his powers can be complex for the brothers. After the Shiratori brothers convince him, he gets ready to support them.