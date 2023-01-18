Anime & Comics

Kaina of the Great Snow Sea episode 2 release time, date and caption

By Tom Llewellyn

Kaina looks out over the canopy in his survival gear
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea/Polygon Pictures/Crunchyroll Collection YouTube

What date and time will Kaina of the Great Snow Sea episode 2 release around the world, and has an official preview caption been shared online?

Whilst the 2023 Winter anime slate is packed full of excellent new and returning series, Kaina of the Great Snow Sea is on track to become one of the sleeper hits of the new season.

With fascinating world-building, fans were left with infinitely more questions than answers after an impressive opening episode last week around the canopy, the world that lies beneath, and the diverse animals that inhabit this strange world.

So, what date and time will Kaina of the Great Snow Sea release on Crunchyroll?

Kaina of the Great Snow Sea episode 2 release date and time

Kaina of the Great Snow Sea episode 2 is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Thursday, January 19, and on Wednesday, January 18 for the majority of international fans.

As confirmed by Crunchyroll, new episodes of the Kaina of the Great Snow Sea anime will release for OTT streaming at the following times:

  • Pacific Time – 10:25 AM
  • Eastern Time – 1:25 PM
  • British Time – 6:25 PM
  • European Time – 7:25 PM
  • India Time – 11:55 AM
  • Philippine Time – 2:25 AM
  • Australia Central Daylight Time – 4:55 AM

“Kaina finds a girl who has fainted and takes her back to her village. When she wakes up, the princess, Liliha, tells her. She tells him that there are people living in the Snow Sea and that there is a conflict over the water. She pleads with the wise men to help her. ……” – Episode 02 Story, via official website.

How many episodes are in season 1?

As confirmed by the Blu-Ray DVD listings, Kaina of the Great Snow Sea season 1 will consist of 11 individual episodes:

  • Episode 2 – Wednesday, January 18
  • Episode 3 – Wednesday, January 25
  • Episode 4 – Wednesday, February 1
  • Episode 5 – Wednesday, February 8
  • Episode 6 – Wednesday, February 15
  • Episode 7 – Wednesday, February 22
  • Episode 8 – Wednesday, March 1
  • Episode 9 – Wednesday, March 8
  • Episode 10 – Wednesday, March 15
  • Episode 11 – Wednesday, March 22

By Tom Llewellyn

