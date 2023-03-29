Whilst Kaina of the Great Snow Sea season 2 remains TBA, a sequel anime movie called Star Sage has been confirmed for October 2023.

There is certainly no shortage of fantasy anime in the modern industry but occasionally, there comes a series that refines what exceptional world-building can do it a series.

This is what Kaina of the Great Snow Sea delivered on the 2023 Winter broadcasting slate, with the shortcomings in storytelling and animation taking a backstep from the incredibly fascinating universe that Polygon Pictures created.

Whilst we are still waiting for news on Kaina of the Great Snow Sea season 2, a sequel anime movie called Star Sage has been announced for Fall 2023 – here is everything that fans need to know.

EXPLAINED: Where to read Campfire Cooking in Another World manga in English

Kaina of the Great Snow Sea sequel film announced

Following the conclusion of Kaina of the Great Snow Sea season 1 last week, it was announced that the franchise would be adding an anime movie next – instead of season 2.

The movie will be titled ‘Kaina of the Great Snow: Star Sage’ and is scheduled to premiere in Japan in October 2023, with Polygon Pictures describing the film as:

“A world blanketed in an endless and ever-growing ocean of snow. The people eke out a living, either huddled around the roots of enormous trees dotting the surface, or high in the canopy, which spreads over the planet’s atmosphere. A chance meeting between Kaina, a youth from the canopy, and Liliha, a young woman from the surface, sets off a chain of events that will change the fate of the world.”

Neither a more specific release date, nor a release window outside Japan has been shared, but the movie will be showcased on Crunchyroll; which simulcast the first season on the 2023 Winter anime slate.

Crunchyroll shared their own preview: “In another world where the Snow Sea continues to grow wider… The people were barely surviving atop the Canopy, which spreads out from giant trees called orbital spire trees. When Kaina, a boy from the Canopy, meets Ririha, a princess from the Snow Sea, their journey to change a world heading for destruction begins.”

Starring in the new sequel movie will be the following cast members:

Kaina voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya (Wolfwood in Trigun Stampede)

Liliha voiced by Rie Takahashi (Sumi in Rent-a-Girlfriend)

Yaona voiced by Ayumu Murase (Hinata in Haikyu!!)

Amerote voiced by Maaya Sakamoto (Echidna in Re:ZERO)

Olinoga voiced by Katsuyuki Konishi (Tengen Uzui in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Ngapoji voiced by Tomokazu Sugita (Kyon in The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya)

Handagil voiced by Nobuyuki Hiyama (Link in The Legend of Zelda)

Halesola voiced by Kenyu Horiuchi (Pain in Naruto Shippuden)

The main production staff from season 1 will also work on the Star Sage movie.

FINALLY: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Release Date and First Trailer Revealed

How was the first TV season rated by fans?

Kaina of the Great Snow Sea was certainly one of the more unique and fascinating anime from the 2023 broadcast slate, but the series failed to gain any meaningful momentum with the global audience.

Across various user-based feedback websites, the anime scored a respectable but rather underwhelming 6.71/10 on MyAnimeList, 6.8/10 on IMDB, 3.4/5 on Anime Planet, and 65% on Anilist.

As noted by one fan on MAL, “A great ambition of an original high/epic fantasy world, ultimately marred at the shortcomings of its own plot.”

The good news is that the popularity of the wider Kaina of the Great Snow Sea franchise is set to receive a major boost thanks to the new manga; an adaptation of the TV show.

Two volumes of the manga adaptation have been published in Japan, with the first three chapters currently available to read in English via Crunchyroll Comics.

Fingers crossed that the success of the manga and the upcoming sequel movie will be enough to propel Kaina of the Great Snow Sea into a second anime season in 2024.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all