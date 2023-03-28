Has the Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill manga finished, and where can you read the series in English?

The 2023 Winter anime slate is coming to an end with the final few days of finales including the delicious Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill.

A refreshing break from the non-stop action of Studio MAPPA’s most recent titles, this anime has provided fans with some new cooking recipes to try at home and some adorable friendships to savor.

So, has the Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill manga finished, and where can you read the original series in English?

Has the original Campfire Cooking manga finished?

Thankfully, the Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill manga is still ongoing, meaning that there will be plenty of source material available for season 2 of the anime.

However, the manga is actually an adaptation of an original light novel series, from which the TV anime series from Studio MAPPA is covering content from.

The light novel is written by Ren Eguchi and has been published by Overlap in Japan since November 2016, with a grand total of 13 complete Tankobon volumes having been serialized so far.

Joining Eguchi as the illustrator in the manga adaptation was Akagishi K, with the series being published in the Comic Gardo magazine since March 2017 – nine Tankobon volumes have been made available for domestic audiences.

Where to read Campfire Cooking in English

Whilst a grand total of 13 volumes of the Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill light novel series have been published in Japan, only 12 of those are currently available to read in English.

Digital copies can be purchased via J-Novel Club, with the series also available through outlets such as Amazon, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble’s Nook service, and Rakuten Kobo.

The subsequent manga adaptation is also available on these platforms; a release date for the remaining volumes have sadly not yet been shared.

However, there is actually more content from the Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill franchise outside of the main storyline.

A spin-off manga series called Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill: Sui’s Great Adventure began serialization in January 2019 for domestic audiences – with two of the seven volumes currently available in English.

This spin-off is available from J-Novel Club, Amazon, Rakuten Kobo, Bookwalker, and Apple iBooks, with the following synopsis:

“The spinoff of Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill is here, and Sui (the adorable slime) is the star! We join our intrepid newborn in the middle of a great forest, its cowardly master attempting to make his way through to the other side. Read on to experience the forest from a different perspective, spanning between meals and griffons, to potions and more! But be careful – children tend to get lost, especially in a dense and confusing woodland…”

