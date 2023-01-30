Black Panther 2 OTT Release date and Time Explained

Black Panther 2 (Wakanda Forever), the 30th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), had its theatrical release in November 2022. The fans received the movie well for its direction, music, story, and of course, the incredible acting from the cast. However, several fans missed the stunning film because they couldn’t watch it in the theatres. Well, if you’re one of those fans, don’t fret because soon, the movie will come out on Disney Plus for worldwide fans. So, you’ll get to stream the film from the comfort of your home soon.

We lost the incredible actor Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa) last year, so every Marvel fan was missing the actor and was unsure of the Black Panther’s future. However, Marvel Studios ensured that they’d handle the franchise well and would continue the movie while keeping Chadwick’s spirit alive. Well, the studio didn’t break its promise, as the film paid its respect to the legendary portrayal of Chadwick’s T’Challa while continuing the story by bringing other characters to the spotlight.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Official Trailer BridTV 11375 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/_Z3QKkl1WyM/hqdefault.jpg 1112055 1112055 center 32600

When is Black Panther 2 coming out on Disney Plus?

Black Panther 2 is scheduled to release on Disney Plus next week on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The streaming platform will release the sequel at 12:00 AM PT (Pacific Timing); however, the release timing will vary depending on your region:

Pacific Timing: 12 AM PT

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12:30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4:30 PM ACDT

What Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever About?

T’Challa, the King of Wakanda, passed away after becoming a victim of a deadly illness. Now, Shuri, T’Challa’s sister, and the entire family struggle to keep the Kingdom keep standing on its feet. However, things get complicated as other Kingdoms put pressure on Wakanda to share Vibranium, the most precious metal on the planet (The one that also gives Black Panther’s suit its powers). Mostly, Wakanda is able to deal with every enemy kingdom; however, Namor’s interest or hatred toward Wakanda makes things worse for Shuri.

“The Black Panther lives.”



Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is streaming Feb 1, only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/C6GTxpvYnP — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) January 27, 2023

Well, this sparks the intense battle between Shuri and Namor, the most fearsome enemy Wakanda has ever seen.