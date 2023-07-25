Keanu Reeves of John Wick and The Matrix fame has reportedly filmed a cameo for the Star Wars series, The Acolyte, sparking theories that we could be about to get the first live-action appearance of Darth Revan.

Despite the impending arrival of the Ahsoka series on Disney+, and the fact very few details have been released about it, the upcoming Star Wars show The Acolyte is shaping up to be an intriguing one, especially thanks to the news that Keanu Reeves has reportedly filmed a cameo appearance.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Keanu Reeves reportedly filmed cameo for The Acolyte

First reported by Giant Freakin Robot, who has ‘trusted and proven’ sources within Lucasfilm, Keanu Reeves has supposedly filmed a cameo for the upcoming Star Wars project, The Acolyte.

Reeves has long been the subject of rumors and fan-casting among the Star Wars fanbase but this latest report is the most concrete evidence yet that the John Wick star is finally due to make his first appearance in the galaxy far, far away.

Not only that, but if the reported casting proves to be true, then it will see the Canadian actor reunite with his Matrix co-star Carrie-Anne Moss who has also been cast in The Acolyte in an unspecified role.

© Universal Pictures | YouTube

Who might Keanu Reeves be playing?

No details have been officially announced about Keanu Reeves’ cameo just yet but a video from YouTuber Star Wars Meg referenced a rumor that the series could feature several ancient Sith Lords who appear via a Sith Holocron.

If that is the case, then it’s possible that Keanu Reeves could be taking on the role of Darth Revan, a legendary Sith who existed in the Old Republic era, thousands of years before the events of The Acolyte – itself based around 100 years before The Phantom Menace – and the original trilogy.

The character famously appeared in the now-Legends video game Knights of the Old Republic where Revan began as a Jedi Knight who broke away from the Order to become a Sith Lord, going on to found a Sith Empire.

Revan was brought back into official Star Wars canon thanks to the Rise of Skywalker as one of the legions of Palpatine’s Sith Eternal army was named after the ancient Sith Lords of old.

Of course, there is always the possibility that Keanu Reeves could be playing a new character altogether but we’re sure that Star Wars fans would love to see Darth Revan brought to life in live-action for the first time.

© Lucasfilm Games | PlayStation | YouTube

The Acolyte is proving very expensive

In a recent article by Forbes, which also references Keanu Reeves’ supposed casting, the publication detailed some of the finances behind The Acolyte, which is shaping up to be one of the most expensive Star Wars shows to date.

The publication revealed that Disney has spent an eye-watering $49.2 million on pre-production alone, making it $5.5 million more expensive than pre-production on the 2016 spin-off film Rogue One.

However, 2022’s Andor currently stands as the most expensive Star Wars TV project to date, with pre-production costs coming in 38% higher than The Acolyte, with a total budget of $250 million.

Although it is worth noting that Andor was filmed at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and its costs had to be padded out in order to allow for Covid precautions to be put in place.

Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney

Star Wars: The Acolyte is due to arrive on Disney+ in 2024.

Gaming Trailers