Star Wars Outlaws is shaping up to be an increasingly appetizing prospect and that’s especially the case for Solo fans as the game bears several hallmarks of being a sequel to 2018’s Star Wars Story.

It’s a good time to be a fan of Star Wars video games as 2022 and 2023 saw the releases of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor while 2024 is set to welcome another new arrival in Star Wars Outlaws. The game is set in the criminal underworld of the galaxy far, far away which has led to some dubbing it the Solo sequel we never got – especially with the lack of news regarding the previously announced Lando series.

© Lucasfilm | Ubisoft | YouTube

Set in a world of scum and villainy

The first sign that Outlaws is the closest thing we’ll get to a Solo sequel is its setting.

Rather than being another story focusing on the Rebel Alliance’s efforts to fight the Empire, Outlaws takes place in the seedy underbelly of the Star Wars galaxy.

Much like Solo, the game is set to feature a number of dangerous crime syndicates. The trailer and preview gameplay shown at the Xbox Game Showcase already reintroduced fans to the Pkyes while fans expect some more familiar names to appear alongside new syndicates created especially for the game.

Star Wars’ very own slug-like crime boss Jabba the Hutt also looks to be featuring in the game with fans able to explore his palace on Tatooine. The reveal trailer even showed that he is in possession of a carbonite-frozen Han Solo.

© Lucasfilm | Ubisoft | YouTube

Outlaws timeline hints at Qi’ra’s return

Star Wars Outlaws takes place in the years between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi in 3 ABY and 4 ABY respectively.

In several recent Star Wars comics, notably the War of the Bounty Hunters, Crimson Reign and Hidden Empire runs, Qi’ra makes a surprise return after her final on-screen appearance in Solo.

Emilia Clarke’s character ended Solo by taking on the leadership of the Crimson Dawn syndicate, working under its shadowy head, Maul.

Since that final tease, Qi’ra has been slowly rebuilding the Crimson Dawn as its sole leader into a force that she hopes can take on the might of the Empire.

In one daring plot point from the comics, Qi’ra even steals carbonite-frozen Han Solo from Boba Fett en route to Jabba’s palace in the hopes of selling it to the highest bidder at auction, attracting the interest of several more syndicates in the process.

As we see that Jabba has taken possession of Solo’s carbonite-frozen block in the Outlaws trailer, this would suggest that the comic story has already taken place, although it does suggest that Qi’ra could still appear as Crimson Dawn’s leader during the timeline of Star Wars Outlaws.

© Lucasfilm | Ubisoft | YouTube

Star Wars Outlaws logo is even in the same style as Solo’s

And the final hint that Outlaws could be a spiritual successor to Solo is the fact that the logo for the game takes clear inspiration from the logo for Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Elements such as the boxy outline, slanted design and even the font – although that’s a little more squared-off on the Outlaws logo – remain the same between the two logos.

If that doesn’t suggest that Star Wars Outlaws isn’t a sequel of sorts to Solo, then we don’t know what does.

© Lucasfilm | Ubisoft | YouTube

Star Wars Outlaws is set to arrive in 2024.

