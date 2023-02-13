Kevin Costner confused for Michael Keaton's Batman in The Flash trailer

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 10: Actor/director Kevin Costner attends the "Man Of Steel" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on June 10, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Despite his part being cut in the canceled Batgirl project, Michael Keaton has finally returned to portray Batman once again in The Flash. However, a few fans have confused the actor for Kevin Costner.

Barry Allen’s first solo movie as The Flash – existing alongside the popular show on The CW – will serve as a reset point in DC’s live-action universe, welcoming in the recently announced DCU.

Directed by Andy Muschietti with a screenplay by Christina Hodson and based on the DC character of the same name, The Flash is set to star Ezra Miller, Ron Livingston, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Ben Affleck, and more.

DC fans confuse Kevin Costner for Michael Keaton’s Batman

The comic-book fandom has known for a while now that Michael Keaton would return to play the Caped Crusader in The Flash movie, but some people thought Kevin Costner was the new DCU Batman.

Keaton returns to the cowl during the new Super Bowl trailer, but his face is primarily hidden by Bats’ cowl.

This prompted some fans to share the physical similarities between Keaton and Costner, with one fan admitting they thought it was Costner playing Batman.

Costner is currently known for his long-running role in Paramount’s Yellowstone, but DC fans will also recognize the actor from his days playing Jonathan Kent in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel and Justice League movies.

E eu que achava que o Batman era o Kevin Costner, mas na verdade era o Michael Keaton.

Chocada!!! pic.twitter.com/FNmAxLEJ87 — Aline (@LadyEsharp) February 12, 2023

Costner was once on the shortlist for Tim Burton’s movies

When Tim Burton was looking for his Bruce Wayne and Dark Knight for the gothic, 1989 project, a host of big actors were considered for the role.

Mel Gibson, Harrison Ford, Dennis Quaid, and our topic of conversation, Kevin Coster, were all considered for the part.

Burton initially championed James Bond star, Pierce Brosnan, for the role, but the actor declined because he had no interest in playing a DC Comics superhero.

Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Flash is scheduled to release in theatres on June 16, 2023.

Show all