Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is Based on the '80s B-Movie

If you are like many and harbor an irrational fear of clowns, then the new multiplayer survival horror Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game may not be up your alley. However, while the creepy entertainers seem like perfect nopes to chase you in-game, it may interest you to know that the game is actually based on a popular ’80s B-movie.

In a unique spin, the game will offer you the choice of teaming up with the clowns to help them harvest your fellow humans or save the planet from the colorful alien invasion.

Developed by Teravision Games and published by Good Shepherd Entertainment, the survival horror Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game promises to be the asymmetrical multiplayer horror experience featuring a battle between the titular clowns and the residents of Crescent Cove.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space is a B-Movie Classic

Science-fiction comedy horror Killer Klowns from Outer Space was first released in 1988, written, directed, and produced by the Chiodo Brothers – known previously for their creature creations in Critters and Team America: World Police.

The B-movie starred Grant Cramer, Suzanne Snyder, John Allen Nelson, and John Vernon, but the real stars of the show were the clan of extraterrestrial clowns that invaded earth to capture, kill and harvest the citizens of Crescent Cove.

Complete with the title song Killer Klowns, written and performed by punk rock band the Dickies, the 80s horror still carries a cult following in this generation.

Fans React to Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game

Gamers reacted to the trailer appropriately, with half excited to play and the other half reciting “NOPE” in unison.

Memes of players hiding from the clowns began to pour in, confirming the game will likely raise people’s fear factor a notch.

Another fan stated they had a “love/hate relationship with asymmetrical horror games” but admitted that Killer Klowns looks good.

me hiding in cotton candy cocoon when gowonite runs to me as the cop class in killer klowns from outer space game pic.twitter.com/lkeR2Sfsvp — rocksy theo turr (@vancethot) August 27, 2022

EYE have a love/hate relationship with asymmetrical horror games but I am looking forward to the Killer Klowns from Outer Space video game. Honestly looks pretty good! ?? — big brained super genius (@whokilledmass) August 27, 2022

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game Release Window

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is scheduled to release in Early 2023 and is available to add to your wishlist on Steam.

The survival horror will be released on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One, however, no crossplay or cross-progression has been confirmed yet.

The game offers players five different Klown classes to choose from based on the characters from the movie, including Spikey the Tracker, Shorty the Fighter, Chubby the Tank, Rudy the Trapper, and Jumbo the Scout.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game – Cr. PlayStation, YouTube

By Jo Craig

