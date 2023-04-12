Konosuba: An Explosion On This Wonderful World Episode 2 will be released soon, and here’s all you may want to know about the episode’s release schedule.

The upcoming Konosuba spin-off series is also written by Akatsuki Natsume and Illustrated by Mishima Kurone as the main series. The spin-off follows Megumin before she meets Kazuma, Aqua, and Darkness. Well, the anime series dropped its first episode last week, and now, it’s the turn for the second episode to come out. So, when does the episode get released Worldwide?

When does Konosuba: An Explosion On This Wonderful World Episode 2 be released?

Konosuba: An Explosion On This Wonderful World Episode 2 will release on Wednesday, April 13, 2023, for International fans, while it will come out at 1:00 AM JST in Japan. Tokoyo MX will broadcast the episode for Japanese fans, and Crunchyroll will simulcast it for English countries. The below time schedule will help you out in tracking the episode:

Pacific Time- 9:00 AM

Mountain Time- 10:00 AM

Central Time- 11:00 AM

Eastern Time- 12:00 PM

British Time- 5:00 PM

European Time- 6:00 PM

Indian Time- 9:30 PM

The events of the premiere episode explained

A young Megumi released a powerful monster who could possibly kill her if she wasn’t rescued by a mage. Seeing the Mage’s magic spell, Megumi decides to learn the Explosion magic. When she requested the mage to teach her the magic, she refused by saying that magically comes with several drawbacks.

However, Megumi was so determined that she ignored the warning. One day, when Megumi and her sister returned home, they learned that their parents had cracked a great deal at the market. Megumi gets enrolled in the Red Prison magic academy, where she comes across a student who claims that she is her rival.

Megumi was interested in learning the Explosion magic, so she decided to stay far away from any distractions. One day, one of her teachers told her that Explosion magic is impractical. Instead of getting demotivated, Megumi started to get more inclined toward achieving her goals.