Megumin’s new KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World spin-off anime is just around the corner, but is it based on a manga?

The iconic KonoSuba franchise is finally about to make its long-awaited return to the small screen this week on Crunchyroll.

However, the new anime is not actually season 3 as many fans have assumed, instead being a prequel series that focuses on the one and only Megumin.

Now, many fans are curious as to whether the KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World spin-off anime is an original production, or based on an official manga series.

Is the new KonoSuba anime a manga adaptation?

Yes, the new KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World spin-off anime is indeed adapted from an original manga series.

The spin-off manga, written by Natsume Akatsuki and illustrated by Kurone Mishima, began serialization in July 2014 and released a total of three Tankobon volumes before ending production in June 2015.

Thankfully, all three volumes of the Megumin spin-off manga have already been published in English by Yen Press.

“One year before a certain useless goddess and NEET extraordinaire hit the scene, Megumin, the “Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan,” is hard at work. Ever since a life-changing encounter in her youth, the young wizard has dedicated her every waking moment to the pursuit of the ultimate offensive magic, Explosion! (Well…every moment not spent hustling food from her self-proclaimed rival.) And while the big sister’s away, the little one will play. On a routine trip into the woods, Megumin’s little sister, Komekko, finds a strange black kitten. Little does she know that this cat plays a key role in unsealing a Dark God’s tomb…”

Physical copies can be purchased via the likes of Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Indigo, and RightStuf.

Alternatively, digital copies are also available on Amazon Kindle, Apple iBooks, Google Play, Book Walker, and Rakuten Kobo.

There are actually four KonoSuba spin-off stories

Whilst many KonoSuba fans are well aware of the main series storyline and the upcoming Megumin spin-off, there are actually two additional spin-off manga that have been produced.

The next KonoSuba spin-off was titled ‘Consulting With This Masked Devil’ and the latter was ‘KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Extra Attention to that Wonderful Fool’.

Consulting With This Masked Devil focuses on Vanir’s life in Axel and his employment at Wiz’s magic shop with five main sagas; Counsellor, Follower, Receptionist, Bouncer, and Final.

“Wiz’s Magic Tool Shop, located in a back alley in the town of Axel, has always been in financial difficulties due to its useless owner, Wiz. Vanir, a part-timer, tries to earn money by serving as a consultant for those who are troubled by his “foresight” ability.”

Unfortunately, only one volume of this series was ever produced and has not currently been licensed in English.

The ‘Extra Attention to that Wonderful Fool’ spin-off focuses on Dust and his rollercoaster life trying to become a famed adventurer and respected guild member.

“No money, no women! Dust, a thuggish adventurer who runs the (self-proclaimed) town of Axel, a town for novice adventurers, is chronically short of money. While the new adventurer Kazuma and his party are steadily making a name for themselves, Dust is still trying to make money in the town of Axel by engaging in match-pumping scams, dealing in stolen goods, and scheming to pay off the daughter of a nobleman! Then, the great demon Vanir, whom he adores as a husband, tells him of an ominous prophecy that “an interesting future is coming”! Aqua, Megumi, Daknes, Yunyun, Wiz, Loli Succubus, Cecily, Senna – all popular characters from the original “Konosuba” story! A new, slightly humorous outside story of the town of Axel, told from the dusty point of view!”

A total of seven volumes from this series have been published, although an English release has not been announced.

