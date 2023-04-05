What is the best order to watch the KonoSuba anime franchise, including all TV seasons, original video animation episodes, and movies?

The one and only KonoSuba franchise is finally back on our screens this week with the premiere of Megumin’s An Explosion on This Wonderful World spin-off set to premiere in just a few short hours on Crunchyroll.

However, considering that this classic anime franchise has now entered its seventh year of production, new fans may struggle to figure out the correct order to watch the various series, films, and special episodes.

Here is a quick breakdown of the best order to watch the KonoSuba anime, ahead of the premiere of An Explosion on This Wonderful World.

Best order to watch the KonoSuba anime explained

The KonoSuba franchise has two full TV anime seasons, two separate original video animation episodes, a theatrical movie, and now a prequel series.

The prequel series, KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World, is set to premiere on April 5 and will run for 12 episodes until June 21, 2023.

Ideally, this would be the best place to start watching the KonoSuba franchise from, since it occurs approximately one year before the events depicted in season 1 of the anime.

However, if you are either new to the franchise or can’t possibly wait for the June 2023 finale, this is the best order to watch the KonoSuba anime story so far:

Season 1 (January – March, 2016): 10 episodes in total

OVA God’s Blessing on This Wonderful Chocker (June, 2016): 25-minute episode

Season 2 (January – March, 2017): 10 episodes in total

OVA God’s Blessing on This Wonderful Work Of Art (July, 2017): 30-minute episode

God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World – Legend of Crimson (August, 2019): 90-minute movie

The first TV anime season covered the first two volumes of the original light novel series, the second season covered the next two volumes, and the theatrical movie adapted the fifth volume – both OVAs were anime original productions.

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful Chocker had Kazuma trying on a mysterious wish-granting chocker from Wiz’s Magic Shop, only to realize that the fashion statement would literally choke him to death unless his wishes were fulfilled. Unfortunately, Kazuma takes this opportunity to get the girls to do anything he wishes, but at what point will his perverted fun turn into a potentially fatal error?

The second OVA episode, KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful Work Of Art, sees Kaazuma again put himself and the group in danger whilst trying to impress a girl. Whilst flirting with a supposed fan in the guild, the receptionist repeatedly gives Kazuma extremely dangerous quests to complete knowing he won’t turn them down whilst trying to act cool.

The theatrical movie would then see the group exploring the homeland of Megumin and YunYun, following a suspicious letter from an old friend that their childhood village has come under attack. Whilst they realize quite quickly that the letter was a prank, the group starts to become suspicious that a genuine attack could be being planned by the Demon Lord.

The good news is that all seasons, OVAs, and the movie are available to stream on Crunchyroll, with a 14-day free trial period being easily enough time to binge the franchise in its entirety.

In the United States, new customers can access the available KonoSuba content via an active premium subscription package:

Fan – $7.99 a month, access limited to one device

Mega-Fan – $9.99 a month, access on four devices simultaneously, offline viewing

Mega-Fan – $14.99 a month, access on six devices simultaneously, offline viewing

In the UK, available packages include:

Fan – £4.99 a month, access limited to one device

Mega-Fan – £5.99 a month, access on four devices simultaneously, offline viewing

Mega-Fan – £59.99 a year, access on four devices simultaneously, offline viewing

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all