How can you watch Megumin’s new spin-off anime KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World around the world?

There are few anime franchises quite like KonoSuba; a true fan-favorite that can be considered as one of the catalyst series for the ever-growing Isekai genre.

This week, the iconic KonoSuba returns for a brand new series but this time, there is no Kazuma, Aqua, or Darkness, only focusing on the explosive Megumin.

Here is everything you need to know about KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World, including how you can watch Megumin’s latest adventures worldwide.

SEASON OF LOVE: Four new romantic comedy anime to make your heart melt this Spring

What is the new KonoSuba anime all about?

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World is a fantasy comedy spin-off anime from the wider KonoSuba franchise, adapted for TV by Studio Drive (Fate/Grand Order, Teppen).

The new series will actually be a prequel to the first season of KonoSuba, focusing on the early life of the most explosive witch in all of anime; Megumin.

Years prior to season 1, Megumin and Yunyun are top of their magic classes, but decide that their studies need a significant boost if they are to become truly legendary.

Whilst Yunyun continues to learn advanced magic, Megumin falls in love with the power of Explosion Magic – despite being told time and again that Explosion Magic can only be used under very specific circumstances, that doesn’t stop our young witch from putting her best foot forward.

“This feisty young wizard will stop at nothing to master the spell that saved her life: Explosion! Megumin, the “Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan,” has chosen to devote her studies to the powerful offensive magic used by her mysterious savior. Then one day, her little sister finds a black kitten in the woods. But this cat isn’t just a new furry friend—she’s the key to awakening a Dark God!”

FINALLY: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Release Date and First Trailer Revealed

How to watch the new KonoSuba spin-off anime

The Megumin spin-off anime, KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World, is scheduled to premiere first in Japan in the early hours of Thursday, April 6.

The new anime will be simulcast internationally via Crunchyroll, with episodes dropping from Wednesday, April 5 for the vast majority of global fans.

An Explosion on This Wonderful World will be available to stream in North America, Central America, South America, Europe (excluding France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain), Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

Crunchyroll offers a 14-day free trial period, after which users will require an active subscription to the platform.

In the United States:

Fan – $7.99 a month, access limited to one device

Mega-Fan – $9.99 a month, access on four devices simultaneously, offline viewing

Mega-Fan – $14.99 a month, access on six devices simultaneously, offline viewing

In the UK:

Fan – £4.99 a month, access limited to one device

Mega-Fan – £5.99 a month, access on four devices simultaneously, offline viewing

Mega-Fan – £59.99 a year, access on four devices simultaneously, offline viewing

As confirmed by Crunchyroll, new episodes from the KonoSuba spin-off anime will release at the following times:

Pacific Time – 9 AM

Eastern Time – 12 PM

British Time – 5 PM

European Time – 6 PM

India Time – 9:30 PM

Philippine Time – 12 AM

Australia Eastern Standard Time – 2 AM

The episode 1 synopsis reads: “The Red Devil Village is located between steep mountains and deep forests. The people who live there are the Red Devils, who are born with red eyes and high intelligence and magical power. Among them, there was a young girl who was fascinated by the red flame of the Red Flame…”

“She entered the Red Prison magic academy and had only one wish. To make the heat, the brilliance, and the most powerful magic she saw that day her own. Her name is Megumin. The story of one girl, who later became known as either the greatest wizard of all time or the craziest explosion wizard of all time, opens.”

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all