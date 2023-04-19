The English dub cast and release date has finally been confirmed for the KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World anime.

Whilst millions of anime fans around the world are already enjoying the spoils of the 2023 Spring slate, many are waiting patiently for the English dubbing of their favorite shows to air.

This includes the hilarious KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World spin-off anime series, which has already released two episodes so far from its season 1 broadcast.

Thankfully, the wait for the English dub on Crunchyroll will not be a long one, with the platform now confirming both the main voice cast and release date for KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World spin-off series.

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World English cast confirmed

Crunchyroll has just confirmed that the English dub for KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World will premiere around the world on Wednesday, April 19.

Megumin will be voiced by Erica Mendez, who is best-known for playing Gon in Hunter x Hunter, Raphtalia in The Rising of the Shield Hero, Emma in The Promised Neverland, and Satsuki in Fruits Basket.

Yunyun is to be played by Kayli Mills, who fans may recognize as Emilia from Re:Zero, Alice from Sword Art Online, Hinata from March Comes in like a Lion, and Clara from Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun.

Fellow classmate Dodonko will be voiced by Ryan Bartley, who has played the likes of Ram in Re:Zero and Rei in Neon Genesis Evangelion. Whilst Komekko will be played by Jackie Lastra, previous roles included Koguma in Super Cub, Melty Q in The Rising of the Shield Hero, and Conny in The Promised Neverland.

Playing a dual role as both Pucchin and Hyoizaburo is Joe J. Thomas, a voice actor who previously featured in the liked of Hunter x Hunter as Hazama, Manabu in March Comes in like a Lion, and Nieder in Bleach.

Arnes is voiced by Dawn M. Bennett, previous roles include Neiru in Wonder Egg Priority, Juvia In Fairy Tale, and Tae in Zombieland Saga.

Other roles in the KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World English dub include:

Yuiyui – Dorothy Fahn (Shuko in Komi Can’t Communicate)

Arue – Marissa Lenti (Yuna in Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear)

Wolbach / Funifura – Reba Buhr (Main in Ascendance of a Bookworm)

Nerimaki – Michelle Marie (Nana in Talentless Nana)

Poritan – Maureen Price (Anju in 86 EIGHTY-SIX)

Headmaster – Jason Marnocha (Nanbu in Megalobox)

Narrator – Arnie Pantoja (Kazuma in KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World)

What time do new episodes of KonoSuba ‘Explosion’ release?

Whilst the English dub of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World is set to release on Wednesday, April 19, a specific release time has not yet been shared.

New episodes from the original Japanese sub are released for OTT streaming at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 9 AM

Eastern Time – 12 PM

British Time – 5 PM

European Time – 6 PM

India Time – 9:30 PM

Philippine Time – 12 AM

Australia Eastern Standard Time – 2 AM

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World season 1 includes 12 individual episodes. Assuming that there will not be any last-minute alterations to the broadcast schedule, the anime (sub) will conclude on June 21 and (dub) on July 5.

By Tom Llewellyn

