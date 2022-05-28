The KonoSuba anime is easily one of the most iconic series out there, with the franchise having multiple seasons, films, manga and light novel entries.

There are very few anime or manga series that can truly call themselves global franchises; however, there is no shadow of a doubt that KonoSuba is amongst those titles.

After more than five years since the second season concluded, fans around the world are now celebrating the news that a third season is now in production at Studio Drive – who are taking over from Studio Deen.

The next anime instalment will only serve to add to KonoSuba’s already-fantastic legacy, but how many different chapters are part of the franchise; including TV series, films, light novels, manga and spin-off series?

KONOSUBA SEASON 3 HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED!

The KonoSuba anime adaptation has multiple entries

The first season of the KonoSuba anime adaptation premiered on January 13th, 2016, on Tokyo MX in Japan and internationally via Crunchyroll. The opening theme for season 1 was called “Fantastic Dreamer” and was performed by Machico, with the closing theme “Little Adventurer” by voice cast members Sora Amamiya (Aqua), Rie Takahashi (Megumi) and Ai Kayano (Darkness).

A second season then made its debut in January 2017 and was again simulcast on Crunchyroll. The new opening was “Tomorrow” again by Machico, with “Ouchi ni Kaeritai” being performed as the closing song, again by the voice cast of the KonoSuba anime series.

However, after the conclusion of season 2, it was announced that the next project in the KonoSuba franchise would be an anime theatrical movie. “KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! Legend of Crimson” would premiere in August 2019 – both the English dubbed and subbed versions are currently available on Crunchyroll.

The next entry into the anime resume of KonoSuba would actually be a crossover with the Isekai Quartet series alongside characters from Re:Zero, Overlord and The Saga of Tanya the Evil. Two 12-episode seasons have been broadcast from the Isekai Quartet series, with a third season currently in production; all available on Crunchyroll.

Today, May 28th, it was announced that a third season of KonoSuba was in development, as well as an anime adaptation of the Megumi spin-off series, see below.

Konosuba season 3 and Megumin spin-off anime officially announced.

KonoSuba’s manga and light novel series/spin-offs

As of May 28th, 2022, there have been five light novel and three manga series released as part of the KonoSuba franchise, with the main story making its debut in 2013.

The light novel version of the main KonoSuba story has released 17 volumes in Japan, with 16 of those volumes being available in English via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Indigo and Rightstuf.

15 volumes of the main manga series have been published in Japan, with 13 of those currently available for English readers to purchase also through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Indigo and Rightstuf.

In addition to the main KonoSuba light novel and manga series, several spin-off titles have also been produced.

“An Explosion on this Wonderful World!” was the first major spin-off, with three light novel and five manga volumes being published in Japan. The light novel versions can again be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Indigo and Rightstuf, with the manga version available via these links for Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Indigo and Rightstuf.

Importantly; at the recent reveal event for season 3, it was also confirmed that this spin-off series would get its own anime adaptation!

A “Bonus Story” for the spin-off title was also produced in both light novel and manga form. However, two more stories have since been released in Japan. A single light novel volume of “Kono Kamen no Akuma no Sodan o!” was released in 2016, with five issues of “Extra Attention to that Wonderful Fool!” was published between 2017 and 2020.







