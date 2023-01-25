The preview trailer for Kurulus Osman Bolum 114 has been shared online alongside confirmation of the release date and time.

With the likes of Al Sancak Dizisi making its global debut last week, Turkish television entertainment is bursting into the mainstream.

However, the iconic Kurulus Osman series remains the king of Turkish TV, with the ongoing third season continuing to pull in millions of viewers from across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Here is everything that fans need to know about Kurulus Osman bolum 114, including the preview trailer, story captions, release date, and time.

Kurulus Osman Bolum 114 release date and time

Episode 114 of the Kurulus Osman series (season 4 bolum 16) is scheduled to be broadcast domestically in Turkey on Wednesday, January 25.

Both ATV, the series’ parent network, and showrunner Mehmet Bozdag have confirmed that the new Kurulus Osman episode, bolum 114 will release at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 9 AM

Eastern Time – 12 PM

British Time – 5 PM

European Time – 6 PM

Turkish Time – 8 PM

Pakistan Time – 10 PM

India Time – 10:30 PM

Philippine Time – 1 AM

Kurulus Osman bolum 114 (season 4 episode 16) will then be released via the series’ official website and YouTube channels with English subtitles available upon launch.

Last week’s episode was made available to view on YouTube at the following international times, per a link analysis via CitizenEvidence:

Pacific Time – 1:18 PM

Eastern Time – 4:19 PM

British Time – 9:18 PM

European Time – 10:18 PM

Pakistan Time – 2:18 AM

India Time – 2:48 AM

Philippine Time – 5:18 AM

Preview gallery captions shared online

The official ATV website has provided the following preview captions for episode 114, see full gallery images here.

“The news that Nayman has entered Konya with forty thousand vigilantes makes everyone uneasy. Osman Bey is aware of the danger. What will be Osman Bey’s first step in this regard? Osman Bey is determined to fight against Nayman. He will call all the obas to the war. But the Beys do not welcome this call. They signal that they will leave Osman Bey alone, saying, “Whoever brought this trouble upon us will get rid of it. Will Osman Bey be able to unite the beys with him?” – Kurulus Osman episode 114 story, via ATV.

“Ismihan Sultan will also put her plan into action to take measures against Nayman. “If we cannot stop Nayman, we will lose everything, not ?negöl”, she said and started to convince the Turkish Beys. What will Ismihan Sultan do to turn the Nayman danger in his favor?” – Kurulus Osman episode 114 story, via ATV.

“Although Ismihan Sultan seemed to have made peace, she did not lower her war compasses against Osman Bey. He is determined to make Osman Bey suffer the pain of a son. He will poison Orhan with his brother Alaeddin’s ambush and make him worse than dead. Orhan’s poisoning has fallen like fire in the center of the oba. What will Orhan’s fate be?” – Kurulus Osman episode 114 story, via ATV.

“Inegol is now in Olof’s hands. What will Osman Bey do to get to the bottom of this situation? How will Turgut Bey hold Olof to account for his castle? What attitude will Olof, who took ?negöl unaware of ?smihan Sultan, take towards ?smihan Sultan? Will the alliance between Olof and Ismihan Sultan end? Bay?nd?r Bey, on the other hand, has sharpened his resolve against Osman Bey.” – Kurulus Osman episode 114 story, via ATV.

