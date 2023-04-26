The release date and time for Kurulus Osman season 4 Bolum 123 have been confirmed alongside the official preview trailers.

Kurulus Osman continues to dominate the World TV listings for many regions of Southern Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.

As ATV promotes episode 123 as a ‘must watch’, fans are still reeling from last week’s disastrous attempt to take Osman Bey’s war headquarters – just as our titular hero plans his own conquest of Köprühisar.

Here is everything that fans need to know about Kurulus Osman season 4 episode 123, including the release date and time, as well as the official preview trailers and caption.

Kurulus Osman S4 Bolum 123 release date and time

Kurulus Osman season 4 Bolum (episode) 123 is scheduled to premiere first for domestic audiences in Turkey via the ATV platform at 8 PM local time on Wednesday, April 26.

The new episode will then be shared to the official Kurulus Osman YouTube channel and whilst a specific release time remains TBA, last week’s episode was made available to watch online at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 2:17 PM

Eastern Time – 5:17 PM

British Time – 10:17 PM

European Time – 11:17 PM

Turkish Time – 12:17 AM

Pakistan Time – 4:17 AM

India Time – 4:47 AM

Philippine Time – 5:17 AM

Australia Eastern Standard Time – 7:17 AM

The official tagline for the latest episode of Kurulus Osman reads: “This is the homeland of the Turk! You can enter here, but you cannot leave without dying!”

Preview captions and trailer for Bolum 123 shared online

ATV has shared the following story captions for Kurulus Osman episode 123, as part of the promotional image gallery:

“Nayman’s raid on the headquarters turns out to be quite bloody. Osman Bey, who was informed that the Konak was in danger, how was he able to get out of the headquarters despite Nayman’s massive attack? Bala Hatun is seriously injured as a result of the big raid in the mansion. How did the residents repel the attack? Seeing Bala Hatun injured and immobilized, Osman Bey swears revenge. Will Bala Hatun recover?”

“Nayman, who captured Turgut Bey and his alps, started to take heads one by one. Nayman, who captured Turgut Bey, threatens Osman Bey. He says he will not let him live if they do not swear allegiance. How will Osman Bey respond to this threat? Will Osman Bey be able to save Turgut Bey from captivity despite Nayman’s big game?”

“Osman Bey prepares an unprecedented end for Nayman. How do Cerkutay and Turahan serve this plan? Ismihan Sultan is determined to leave Osman Bey alone. For this, she manipulates her son Sultan Alaeddin. Will Ismihan Sultan be able to achieve her goal?”

“Alaaddin and Orhan Beys were also caught in the middle of the fire. Orhan Bey tries to find a way out of the fire. After Nayman escapes from Bagatur’s grasp, he begins to implement his plans. His first move was to attack Osman Bey’s headquarters. Meanwhile, he also reached an agreement with Ismihan Sultan. But Osman Bey’s moves are not over. He has a plan in mind that can finish Nayman.”

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

