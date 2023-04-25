NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 03: Charlie Hunnam attends the "Triple Frontier" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/WireImage)

We’re under two weeks away from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debut and we reveal who Quasar from Marvel Comics is, discuss how he connects to Guardians of the Galaxy, and talk about Charlie Hunnam being fan cast as the character.

The last time we saw the Guardians together was in the Holiday Special released on Disney Plus and we previously explained why Groot had gotten so buff.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will serve as the final film in the GOTG trilogy and the 32nd film in the MCU, starring an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sylvester Stallone.

Who is Quasar in Marvel Comics?

Wendell Vaughn was born on Earth in Wisconsin and served in the military and then in the S.H.I.E.L.D. Academy where it was determined that he lacked the “killer instinct” to be a field agent.

Wendell then became a guard at Stark International where Quantum Bands were being studied at the time. The crime group, A.I.M. then attempted to steal the bands, but Wendell used them to stop the raid and his lack of killer instinct gave him control over the bands’ power.

After spending time in S.H.I.E.L.D.’s super-agent program, Wendell then became head of security on Project P.E.G.A.S.U.S. – a study of unusual forms of energy – but a harrowing attack by Nth Man caused an uphill battle between himself, Thundra, Thing, and Aquarian.

Despite winning the battle, the Serpent Crown took control of the project and Wendell slipped into depression because he blamed himself.

Wendell’s father offered him the mission of researching the Quantum Bands in Uranus, but during his expedition, Wendell went to sleep after piercing the atmosphere.

He was then saved by Deathurge who quickly took him to see Eon – a cosmic entity – who offered Wendell the chance to become Protector of the Universe, succeeding Captain Marvel, under the mantle Quasar – an English female name for Meteorite.

Marvel fans believe Quasar will be a new Guardian

Quasar’s connection to the upcoming Guardians 3 movies lies in the possibility that our current Guardians team will disband after this movie.

It’s currently unknown whether Ravager Gamora will stay with the Guardians after this mission, or if the entire team will disband.

There have been a number of members that have worked under the Guardians mantle in the comics, including Adam Warlock, Nova, and Starfox, and fans believe a new team could be assembled after this movie – including the introduction of Quasar.

Charlie Hunnam has been fan cast in the role

The fan cast of actor Charlie Hunnam as Quasar has been circulating since 2019 and his appearance was touted in Guardians 3 before Adam Warlock was confirmed.

The actor’s short, scruffy blonde hair certainly matches Wendell’s as well as Hunnam’s ability to perform hard-edged expressions.

Hunnam has yet to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and many believe the Guardians 3 post-credits scene could be his gateway.

Who is Charlie Hunnam?

Charlie Hunnam is an English actor whose credited career began back in the late 90s when he appeared in shows My Wonderful Life and Byker Grove.

Hunnam later had significant roles in the series Queer as Folk and films Cold Mountain, Green Street, and Children of Men.

The actor reached the height of his fame in 2008 when he took on the role of Jackson ‘Jax’ Teller in the Sons of Anarchy series and went on to star in projects such as King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, The Gentleman, and The Lost City of Z.

Hunnam will also be a part of Zack Snyder’s anticipated project, Rebel Moon.

Is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 the last one?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is confirmed to be the final film in James Gunn’s trilogy in the MCU.

The first Guardians movie was released all the way back in 2014, followed by its sequel three years later in 2017.

We’ve now had a six-year gap after Vol. 2 and it seems likely that this will be the final outing for the Guardians lineup as it stands.

Dave Bautista previously confirmed that Vol. 3 would be his final performance as Drax, in favor of pursuing other opportunities in his career.

Additionally, it’s been heavily implied through trailers that a member will meet their end during this third movie. Many think it will be Rocket, but there could be multiple deaths.

Whether this will be the final Guardians of the Galaxy movie ever, however, remains to be seen, as many Marvel fans believe a new band of Guardians will be formed in the future.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will release in theatres on May 5, 2023.

