What date and time will Kurulus Osman season 4 episode 121 release worldwide, and what have the official trailers revealed?

Following the confusion surrounding the broadcast of episode 120 last week, the iconic World TV series Kurulus Osman is thankfully back on its traditional release cycle this week on ATV.

As the conflict between Osman Bey and Nayman reaches dangerous heights, the two warriors are finally set to battle it out…In a one vs one contest to determine the new world order.

Here is everything that you need to know about Kurulus Osman season 4 episode 121, including the international release date, time, trailers, and preview captions.

Kurulus Osman season 4 episode 121 is scheduled to premiere first for domestic audiences in Turkey on Wednesday, April 12.

The new episode will premiere at 8 PM local time, before being made available to watch internationally with subtitles on YouTube and the official Kurulus Osman website.

Whilst a specific release time for the website and YouTube channels has not been shared, last week’s episode was made available to stream at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 2:17 PM

Eastern Time – 5:17 PM

British Time – 10:17 PM

European Time – 11:17 PM

Turkish Time – 12:17 AM

Pakistan Time 2:17 AM

India Time – 2:47 AM

Philippine Time – 5:17 AM

Australia Eastern Standard Time – 7:17 AM

A reminder that described times are only for when last week’s episode was released on YouTube; a specific release time for episode 121 on YouTube has not been confirmed.

Preview captions from official gallery images go viral

The official Kurulus Osman website has shared the following preview captions as part of the image gallery for season 4 episode 121:

“Nayman made an offer to Osman Bey. Osman Bey and Nayman will fight one on one. If Osman Bey defeats, Nayman’s vigilantes and the Mongol danger will leave the Ends. If Nayman wins, the Beys and Alps will swear allegiance to Nayman. A fight to the death has begun.”

“Nayman is very confident that he will defeat Osman Bey. He will rule the Ends, but Osman Bey will not see this. Will Nayman’s plan work? Will Osman Bey, whose neck is facing Nayman’s sword, be able to get out of this bind?”

“Osman Bey, on his way to fight Nayman one-on-one, makes his farewell to Bala Hatun, entrusting her with his great dream. When Ismihan Sultan learns that Osman Bey and Nayman are gathering with their armies for a one-on-one fight, she is the one who plans to profit from this conflict. As Osman Bey and Nayman fight, how will Ismihan Sultan set up a game to share what is left?”

“Osman Bey receives news that Aktemur Bey has taken the post of Karg?n Obas?. What decisions will Aktemur Bey take in the face of Osman Bey’s reaction?”

