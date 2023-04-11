The anticipated animated sequel is expected to break the mold when it comes to the multiverse and we discuss fans’ expectations to see Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man as one of the elite crew members in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and introduce you to the cast.

Spidey fans were recently over the moon to discover that the recent Across the Spider-Verse trailer made the Spider-Man pointing meme canon, alongside Spooderman.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a direct sequel to Sony‘s 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse from Sony and sees the return of Shameik Moore as protagonist Miles Morales in a labyrinth of alternate universes known as the Spider-Verse.

Tobey Maguire could be part of the elite crew

In the recent trailer for Across the Spider-Verse – which dropped on April 4, 2023 – Miles is introduced to the “elite crew,” which is said to contain all of the best Spider-People.

We already know that there will be countless Spidey variants turning up in this sequel, but some are convinced that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man will be one of them.

The international trailer for Across the Spider-Verse also included Maguire’s Spidey alongside Andrew Garfield’s and Tom Holland’s live-action form, teasing that these variants will be a part of the movie.

Since Maguire’s portrayal is considered to be the OG Spider-Man in live-action – and one of the oldest – it makes sense for him to be a part of this elite crew – or even running it.

Kraven the Hunter’s Aaron Taylor-Johnson is expected to make a cameo

Shortly after the Across the Spider-Verse trailer dropped, followers of the Bullet Train star, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, noticed the actor had posted the Across the Spider-Verse trailer on his Instagram account.

Taylor-Johnson accompanied the post with the caption “New trailer drop, In theatres June 2.” with the hashtag “#SpiderVerse.”

Actors don’t usually post new trailers or promote a movie unless they are a part of the project, which has fuelled rumors that Taylor-Johnson has a role in the animated movie.

Since there is a slim chance that he will return as Quicksilver, this leaves the option that he will debut as Kraven the Hunter in an animated form first – and he’s also known to be an iconic villain for Spider-Man in the comics.

Meet the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Cast

Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld will be returning to voice Miles and Gwen, alongside Oscar Isaac’s return as Spider-Man 2099.

The original Japanese Spider-Man, Takuya Yamashiro, is rumored to be involved as one of the many Spidey variants, alongside voice actor, Yuri Lowenthal, who may also be reprising his role as the wall-crawler from Insomniac Games’ PlayStation game.

Below, we have included the cast list we know so far for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:

Shameik Moore – Miles Morales / Spider-Man

– Miles Morales / Spider-Man Hailee Steinfeld – Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman

– Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman Jake Johnson – Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man

– Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man Oscar Isaac – Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099

– Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099 Issa Rae – Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman

– Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman Daniel Kaluuya – Hobart “Hobie” Brown / Spider-Punk

– Hobart “Hobie” Brown / Spider-Punk Jason Schwartzman – The Spot

– The Spot Brian Tyree Henry – Jefferson Davis

– Jefferson Davis Luna Lauren Vélez – Rio Morales

– Rio Morales Greta Lee – Lyla

– Lyla Rachel Dratch – Counselor

– Counselor Jorma Taccone – the Vulture

– the Vulture Shea Whigham – George Stacy

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases on June 2, 2023.

