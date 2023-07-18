In 2020, Lucasfilm announced that a series focusing on a young Lando Calrissian was in the works but three years later, the project is currently in limbo according to the show’s writer.

Star Wars has had its fair share of ups and downs since Disney took the reigns of Lucasfilm in 2012. Alongside the successes of the likes of The Mandalorian and The Force Awakens are divisive and underperforming films such as The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story which have led to numerous changes in direction and an ever-growing list of projects lingering in development including the previously announced Lando series.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

Writer reveals Lando series is in limbo

In a recent interview with The Direct, Justin Simien, the writer for the Lando series and director of projects such as Dear White People, Bad Hair and Haunted Mansion, revealed that he has not had any new updates on the series and whether it will be moving forwards any time soon.

“I certainly poured my heart and spent a lot of time working with them to put together a really great show,” he said. “It feels like everybody loves it.”

“And, you know, I was told we had to put a pause on it because of scheduling, and the next update I got [was in 2020], some years ago,” he added. “So I don’t know, I have no idea what’s going on with it.”

Despite the apparent lack of progress, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy hinted that the project is still in the works as she told IGN at Star Wars Celebration 2023 that the Lando series is “still happening, and he’s [Donald Glover] is very excited about it.”

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

Donald Glover gives an update

The actor tipped to return as a young Lando Calrissian, Donald Glover, sounded more hopeful of the series’ future in an interview with GQ back in April.

“I would love to play Lando again, it’s a fun time to be him,” the actor said. “It just has to be the right way to do it.”

Without revealing too much, Glover added, “We’re talking about it. That’s as much as I can say without Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down.”

While there have been repeated assurances that the Lando series is happening, recent developments such as the writers’ and actors’ strikes, as well as Donald Glover’s involvement in the long-touted Community movie will undoubtedly mean that it could still be a few years before the show sees the light of day.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

What Star Wars projects are actually in development?

Despite the likelihood of the Lando series being several years away, there is plenty of Star Wars content coming up in the coming years to keep fans satisfied.

The next Star Wars series to hit our screens will be Ahsoka which is due to arrive on August 23, 2023. Fellow New Republic-era Skeleton Crew is also slated for a 2023 release.

Meanwhile, 2024 promises to be a busy year with the likes of The Acolyte and season 2 of Andor due to release – although whether Andor’s release date will be delayed due to the ongoing strikes remains to be seen.

There is plenty going on in the animated Star Wars galaxy, too, with season 3 of The Bad Batch and Tales of the Jedi season 2 tipped for releases in 2024 as well, alongside the ongoing preschooler series, Young Jedi Adventures.

The Mandalorian is reportedly in development for a fourth season as well, although no details have been announced on when we can expect that just yet.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

On the big screen, there are three Star Wars films in development that have been assigned release dates, scheduled for May and December 2026 and December 2027 respectively.

These films include the James Mangold-directed movie set 25,000 years before the events of the original trilogy that will focus on the dawn of the Jedi and the very first Jedi Knights.

A film directed by Ms Marvel’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy that will follow a new Jedi Order built in the wake of The Rise of Skywalker which will see Daisy Ridley reprise her role as Rey.

And finally, there is Dave Filoni’s Mando-verse movie, which will be a culmination of the stories set up in The Mandalorian, Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

