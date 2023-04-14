The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Cr. Nintendo UK/YouTube

The final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been released and we reveal the fandom’s call for musician Kass to return in the sequel and discuss Tulin’s part in the new narrative.

Voice actor, Matthew Mercer, recently confirmed that he was indeed playing Ganon in Tears of the Kingdom, but we revealed when the actor played the villain once before.

Developed and published by Nintendo, the action-adventure game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a direct sequel to 2017’s Breath of the Wild, flaunting open-world gameplay in the fictional kingdom of Hyrule following protagonist and hero, Link, ally Princess Zelda, and antagonist, Ganondorf.

Tears of the Kingdon final trailer

On April 13, Nintendo released its final trailer for Tears of the Kingdom before its worldwide release next month.

The nearly four-minute spectacle spoiled fans with content and gave us a new look at new characters and foes, areas to explore, and returning personalities like Tulin.

We also got our first good look at antagonist Ganondorf, as well as Zelda’s narrative being expanded into, presumably, something greater in the sequel.

Zelda fans want Kass to return in Tears of the Kingdom

Considering how many characters we saw returning and introduced, one popular ally from Breath of the Wild was notably absent.

The Rito minstrel, Kass, and everyone’s favorite accordion-playing bird has not been seen at all in the trailer.

Kass sang to Link in the predecessor, revealing the locations of several shrines, and since we suspect shrines will be returning with the Zonai tech, it would make sense for him to return too.

Fans took to Twitter to express their concern and many even accepted that he would return as just a secondary character once again.

One fan even jokingly said that Tears of the Kingdom’s Metacritic score “hinged heavily on whether or not Kass makes a return.”

Tulin will be an ally to Link in Tears of the Kingdom

One winged friend that did return in the trailer, however, was Teba’s son, Tulin, who can be spotted assisting Link at many points in the trailer.

Tulin can be seen diving with Link from the sky islands and assisting him through obstacles, which is a massive departure for the baby bird whom we first encountered in Rito Village during Breath of the Wild.

His father, Teba, is a character who felt underused in the predecessor, so we may also see his white plumage return as well.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Cr. Nintendo UK/YouTube

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom releases on May 12, 2023.

