Lena Headey was approached directly by Taika Waititi for Thor 4 role

By Jo Craig

thor love and thunder promotional poster with Chris Hemsworth

With less than a week to go before the release of Thor: Love & Thunder, it has been revealed that Game of Thrones star Lena Headey fulfilled a role in the film that was later cut.

We discuss the role Taika Waititi wanted the actor to fill, provide a recap of the actor’s commission fee debacle, and see what early reviews are saying about the sequel.

Directed by Taika Waititi, returning to the helm after Thor: Ragnarok, and penned by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Thor: Love & Thunder is set to star Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, and more to showcase the passing of the Thor mantle and Mjølnir to Portman’s Jane Foster, allowing her to become Mighty Thor.

Lena Headey’s $1.5 million lawsuit

As reported by Variety, Game of Thrones actor Lena Headey is being sued for $1.5 million by former UK agency Troika – now rebranded as YMU.

The lawsuit is reportedly over unpaid commission fees for a role in Thor: Love & Thunder despite the actor’s scenes being cut from the film.

The commission fees also fall under a pilot episode for Showtime series Rita, which never secured a series order passed the pilot episode.

Taika Waititi approached Headey directly for Thor 4

Variety also reported that Thor 4 director Taika Waititi approached Headey directly to fulfill a role in the film outwith the agency – which the actor is using in her defense.

While no official role has been confirmed, Headey was rumored to play a former Valkyrie – the same warrior as Tessa Thompson’s character.

A Reddit thread also suggested that further roles were cut from Thor 4, including Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum’s scenes as Eitri and the Grandmaster.

Image from Marvel.

Early reviews for Thor: Love & Thunder

One fan account on Twitter dedicated to actor Natalie Portman compiled a list of reviews that praised the actor’s performance as Mighty Thor:

Another writer shared that the film filled them with “absolute joy” for the entire runtime and labeled it as “very cathartic”:

Thor: Love & Thunder is scheduled to release on July 8, 2022, in the US.

