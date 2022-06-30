Crunchyroll has just confirmed that the Reincarnated as a Slime theatrical movie will release internationally in early 2023.

TenSura, better known internationally as That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is one of the most popular Isekai anime in the entire world.

After two extremely successful anime seasons and a spin-off series in The Slime Diaries, the franchise is now looking to conquer the big screen in a new theatrical movie.

Whilst the film is slated to premiere in Japan later this year, Crunchyroll has just confirmed that they will be bringing the Reincarnated as a Slime movie to fans around the world in 2023.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie arrives in 2023

In September 2021, following the conclusion of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 2, it was announced that the franchise’s next project would be a theatrical movie.

The film is titled “Scarlet Bonds” and is set to premiere in Japanese theatres in November 2022 and is penned to be an original storyline from the series’ original author Fuse.

“A long-running conspiracy is swirling over a mysterious power known as “Queen” in Raja, a small country west of Tempest. When a slime who evolved into a Demon Lord named Rimuru Tempest crosses paths with Hiiro, a survivor of the Ogre race, an incredible adventure packed with new characters begins. The power of bonds will be put to the test!” – Scarlet Bonds synopsis, via Crunchyroll.

The film’s website also shared this description of Hiiro: “Suddenly, he appears in front of Rimuru and the others in the form of a demon and calls himself Hiiro. One of his horns is broken, and he carries a long sword that is as long as he is. Hiiro is a survivor of the Ogre Village and he was once the big brother of Benimari and his friends…”

Thankfully, Crunchyroll has just confirmed that they will be bringing the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bonds movie to cinemas around the world (excluding Asia) in early 2023.

A specific release window has sadly not been revealed, but fans can expect the film to open in early-February 2023, in accordance with the typical delay between the domestic and international premiere.

Where to read the original manga and light novel series

If you can’t possibly wait for the Scarlet Bonds movie to release internationally next year, why not check out the original light novel or manga series?

As of June 30th, 19 complete light novel volumes have been published in Japan, with 13 of those currently available in English.

Physical copies can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Indigo and RightStuf. Alternatively, digital versions can be acquired via Kindle, Nook, Bookwalker, iBooks and Kobo.

There are also 20 Tankobon manga volumes published in Japan, with 19 of those now being available in English – volume 20 is scheduled for September 27th.

The manga can be purchased via Penguin Random House, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Bookshop, Hudson Booksellers, Indiebound, Powell’s and Walmart.

