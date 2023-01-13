Lookism Chapter 431 Release date and Time

Are you excited to know what will happen in Lookism Chapter 431? If your answer is yes, then be with us as we reveal the release schedule for the chapter.

Lookism is a manhwa that focuses on serious issues like bullying, which makes it different from most mangas and manhwa. Well, the story of the manhwa follows a teenager who is bullied by his classmates because of his obese body. However, one day a miracle happens, and the boy gets a chance to have two bodies. To be precise, he gets the power to switch between two bodies. One body of his looks fat, and the other one looks tall and handsome.

As the manhwa gathered a massive fan following, a Chinese TV series based on it was released in 2019, and in 2022 Netflix came up with an animated series adaptation by Studio MIR.

When will Lookism Chapter 431 get released?

Lookism Chapter 431 will get released on Webtoon on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 8:00 AM PST. Release timings will be different for the different time zones, but you don’t have to worry, as we have provided the time schedule that you can look into:

Pacific Time- 8:00 AM (January 13th)

Central Time- 10:00 AM (January 13th)

Eastern Time- 11:00 AM (January 13th)

Greenwich Mean Time- 4:00 PM (January 13th)

Indian Standard Time- 9:30 PM (January 13th)

Japan Standard Time- 1:00 AM (January 14th)

Australian Time- 3:00 AM (January 14th)

What happened in the previous chapter of Lookism?

Daniel Park and Eugene talk about the secret of Daniel’s two bodies. Eugene shows Daniel a picture of Charles Choi, his wife, and his child. He also reveals that the child is Crystal Choi, whom they know now. He further says that this picture was taken when Charles lived in poverty.

Eugene clearifies that he found the picture from an abandoned school that is connected to Charles. He has several good and bad memories of the school. That’s why he got mad when Eugene took the photo from the school without his consent. Later, the chapter shows several people making strategies to catch Charles Choi.