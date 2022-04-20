Love, Death and Robots season 3 release date confirmed in new trailer

The Love, Death and Robots season 3 release date has finally been confirmed with a brand new teaser trailer going viral on YouTube.

When it comes to animated content, Netflix has a vast library of fantastic series and movies available at the click of a button.

However, one of the platform’s very best animated series is finally about to make its long-awaited return this Spring, the fantastic Love, Death and Robots.

The adult horror anthology series has just shared its latest mind-bending teaser trailer, confirming the Love, Death and Robots season 3 release date for fans around the world.

I could go into FULL detail write a book about how love death and robots is one of the greatest animated series of all time — ? (@The80sOnFilm) April 19, 2022

Love, Death and Robots season 3 release date confirmed

Back in 2021, the third volume of Love, Death and Robots was confirmed alongside the release of the teaser trailer for season 2, with a tentative 2022 launch being shared.

On Tuesday, April 19th 2022, Love, Death and Robots fans got a fantastic surprise announcement, revealing the third anime anthology series’ return much sooner than many expected.

Not only did ‘Volume 3’ get a brand new teaser trailer, but Netflix also included confirmation of the release date, May 20th, 2022!

“The threesome you’ve been waiting for. Love, Death and Robots. Vol 3 May 20. Extreming Soon.” – Netflix preview trailer, via YouTube.

Unfortunately, the number of episodes in Love, Death and Robots season 3 was not revealed as part of the teaser trailer. Season 1 launched with 18-individual episodes, with season 2 reducing that number down to just eight instalments.

However, the good news is that some of the stories previously showcased will be making their return for a sequel, most notably the ‘Three Robots’ story from season 1.

Speaking on a Reddit AMA in 2021, showrunners Tim Miller and Jennifer Yuh Nelson responded to a fan question about whether or not the team would be willing to revisit previous stories.

“We were allowed to give you one Easter Egg and we decided what that Easter egg was…Some characters are coming back, Three of them, three characters. Three robots are actually returning for a sequel.” –Jennifer Yuh Nelson, via Reddit.

Expanding more on working with American science fiction author John Scalzi, the duo said that “We enjoyed working with [him] so much and those stories were so popular… I don’t know if there’s an accurate judge of popularity, but Zima Blue and Three Robots and The Witness were pretty regularly listed as favourites, and Three Robots because it’s so f***ing funny.”

A legacy-defining anime anthology series

Love, Death and Robots is arguably one of the most criminally-underrated animated series in history, with extraordinary stories that range from the weird and wacky to the wonderful and horrifying.

Season 1 scored a 77% average critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 92% audience score over almost 500 reviews. However, the tide turned with the second volume, with the series then scoring an 85% and 57% respectively.

Similar reviews can be found across IMDB, where the overall series is currently sitting at a positive 8.4/10.

Despite a mixed response from viewers to season 2, the series continues to rake in the accolades and awards including:

Golden Reel Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Series or Short for “Snow in the Desert”

Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation for “Ice”, “All Through the House” and “Automated Customer Service.”

Annie Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Animated Effects, Music, Production Design and Editorial in an Animated Television Production for “The Secret War”, “Sonnie’s Edge”, “The Witness” and “Alternate Histories.”

British Academy Scotland Awards for Best Animation for “Helping Hand.”

Why haven't enough people watched Love, Death and Robots? It's one of the most underrated shows there on Netflix. — Aditya Sabnis (@adityasabnis13) April 19, 2022

