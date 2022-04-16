Demon Slayer season 3 trailer unveiled for Swordsmith Village Arc

Fans around the world are waking up to find out that a new Demon Slayer season 3 trailer has just been released for the fantastic Swordsmith Village Arc.

Demon Slayer reached new heights with the second anime season, which ran from October 2021 until February 2022.

However, as soon as the credits rolled on arguably one of the very best anime seasons of all time, fans immediately turned their attention toward what the future will hold.

Today, a brand new Demon Slayer season 3 trailer is being shared across social media platforms, bringing the upcoming Swordsmith Village Arc to life.

No time wasted on confirming Swordsmith Village Arc

Only a few minutes after the season 2 finale of Demon Slayer concluded in Japan on February 14th, the series confirmed that a third instalment was on the way.

The new season will focus on the Swordsmith Village Arc, which ran from chapters 100 to 127 in the original manga series, with a special teaser trailer also shared for the new arc, see below.

Whilst a specific launch window for Demon Slayer season 3 was not shared, fans can expect the hit anime series to return in April 2023, based on the production cycle from previous productions and Ufotable’s current schedule of releases.

The good news is that a new Demon Slayer season 3 trailer has just been revealed online, see next section.

Demon Slayer season 3 trailer debuts online

Today, April 16th, the official Japanese website shared a new Demon Slayer season 3 trailer, which is set up to adapt The Swordsmith Village Arc from the original manga.

The new trailer features a scroll that unravels to reveal key scenes from the first two anime seasons, as well as the Mugen Train movie.

As more of the scroll is revealed, we move through the Entertainment District Arc to end with various scenes from episode 11, “No Matter How Many Lives.”

The scroll then opens a completely blank section, coloured blue and pink, which stretches off into the mist…As the camera fades to black, we then see a small snippet from the upcoming arc, showing Tanjiro watching some swords being forged.

Who are the next Hashira to feature in S3?

The Swordsmith Village arc features various new and returning Hashira that Tanjiro will have to ally with in order to take on the next step in Master Muzan’s evil plan. In particular, Demon Slayer season 3 will focus on the Love and Mist Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji and Muichiro Tokito.

Mitsuri Kanroji is known to be an extremely positive person who is passionate about her role in the Demon Slayer Corps. However, as soon as the battle begins, Kanroji turns into one of the most formidable fighters in the entire organisation.

With enhanced flexibility and strength, Kanroji is able to use a special Katana sword that acts as a whip – in fact, she only took six months to complete the Hashira training, an accomplishment considered exceptional by her former master, Rengoku.

Muichiro Tokito is almost the opposite of Kanroji: constantly distracted, distant, cold with others and widely considered as the ‘air-head’ of the Hashira.

Whilst Tokito is by no means the most popular Hashira, he is certainly one of the strongest. In addition to excellent strength and endurance, Tokito has the ability to use ‘Transparent World’.

By using this mysterious power, he is able to see the muscles, blood and arteries of his opponents. Combining this with his speed and precision, Tokito often confuses his enemy before they even realise an attack is coming.

