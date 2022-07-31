Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 5: Release date and time

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 5 is arriving soon, and here’s everything you should learn about the episode’s release schedule.

The animated show based on the popular manga of the same name gained a lot of fondness from the audience since the debut of its first season. Moreover, the second season is also receiving the same treatment since the premiere of its first episode. Now, everyone is eager to learn what the fifth episode has to offer.

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness | Announcement Trailer BridTV 9388 Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness | Announcement Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/PxxlMXk_yUk/hqdefault.jpg 988119 988119 center 32600

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 5 will come out on HIDIVE on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 11:30 PM JST. The episodes of the animated series follow a concurrent release schedule, so you should follow the below time schedule:

Pacific Time- 7:30 AM

Central Time- 9:30 AM

Eastern Time- 10:30 AM

British Time- 3:30 PM

Indian Time- 8:00 PM

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

The first meeting of Reg and Faputa, the princess of the Hollows, doesn’t seem to be their first meeting as the latter recognizes Reg. However, Reg tries to recall his past memories so that he can remember Faputa. While he still tries to recognize Faputa, she disappears and reappears behind Reg within seconds. She tries to observe Reg with full concentration as if she has found someone who has been lost. Later, Reg compares her appearance with Nanachi.

Season 2 of Made in Abyss is amazing so far. The art is incredible, and I absolutely love Faputa. She's so cute <3 pic.twitter.com/MkGmoNilHF — loliconcarne (@theloliconcarne) July 28, 2022

On the other side, Nanachi worries because she can’t reach Reg on the communication device due to weak signals. Later, she and Majikaja go to the marketplace, searching for water and food. On the way, the duo talks about the balancing event that took place in the village after Meinya gets injured.

While having a deep conversation with Majikaja, Nanachi learns that her friend Mitty is alive and is with Belaf, one of the Three Sages of Hollows.