Made in Abyss season 2 to finally release in July 2022 after four-year break

After a long four years away from our screens, Made in Abyss season 2 finally has a release window of July 2022, this Summer!

In the modern anime industry, fans are becoming more and more impatient whilst waiting for the next season of their favourite shows.

However, one community that has had to deal with a truly exhausting extended break in between new content is Made in Abyss.

The series concluded all the way back in September 2017 but today, the anime finally confirmed when season 2 will release worldwide.

Made in abyss has the best world building in Anime

Made in Abyss is back for season 2 after an exhausting break

Season 2 of Made in Abyss was publicly revealed all the way back in March 2021 following the release of the Dawn of the Deep Soul movie.

The first preview trailer

Speaking on the renewal, the voice cast pleaded with fans to offer their support and enthusiasm for the sequel season.

Miyu Tomita, who voices Riko, said that “the number of new characters has increased and it has become lively, and I am also inspired by my seniors to play each episode.” She added that “With expectations rising, I’m very excited and at the same time really looking forward to it! Please look forward to it!”

“Congratulations to all Abyss fans around the world! It’s the long-awaited second season of the TV series! I can’t help but bless you! (Lol) I am very happy to be able to continue the adventure with Nanachi again. The story also features new characters and advances into a deeper and deeper abyss.” – Shiori Izawa, via miabyss.com

Made in Abyss season 2 to release in July 2022

Today, April 2nd, the official Japanese website for the Made in Abyss anime series announced that season 2 would premiere in July 2022 as part of the Summer anime broadcasting slate.

The second season will be titled “Made in Abyss: The Golden Town of the Relentless Day”, with a brand-new promotional poster shared alongside the announcement, see below.

A specific launch date was not shared, neither was the episode count for the series’ sequel season. However, fans can expect season 2 to premiere for domestic audiences on either Friday, July 1st or Friday, July 8th in accordance with the series’ previous programming block in Japan.

Similarly, we are expecting another 13-episode run for season 2, with no information to suggest the project will be a split-cour production, i.e, a show that continues across multiple cours.

Whilst Funimation and Crunchyroll are the usual streaming partner for simulcast titles, Crunchyroll is expected to become the exclusive distributor for season 2 following their merger last year.

However, neither service currently has season 1 of Made in Abyss available and neither has commented on the simulcasting of the new broadcast, with Amazon Prime Video instead providing access to the anime series.

“I thought that Fapta was a role that I had to be prepared for. I am grateful that I am now able to meet the role that I have to push my limits, both mentally and physically. I have done my best to express Fapta’s sorrow, anger, hate, and love. I would be happy if you could take a look.” – Misaki Kuno, via miabyss.com.

If you are in desperate need of more Made in Abyss content, even with season 2 on the way, you will be happy to hear that a live action movie is also in the works.

Details on the films production remain scarce; however, it has been confirmed that the movie will be adapted by Kevin McMullin (First Prize), being produced by Roy Lee (Doctor Sleep) and Masi Oka (Hawaii Five-0).

