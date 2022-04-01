Masamune-kun season 3 gets the anime April Fool’s Day treatment

Masamune-kun season 3 has finally been announced, the only problem is that we never actually got a second season to the 2017 anime.

Another April Fool’s Day, another day where millions of anime fans around the world get hoodwinked by fake news articles and false social media posts.

We have already seen the likes of Attack on Titan and Hunter x Hunter start trending on Twitter as fans rush to share “news” about upcoming seasons/projects.

Yet, the April Fool’s Day crown has to go to Masamume-kun’s Revenge, who not only pranked their entire community, but also hinted that the irony may pave way for a genuine announcement.

Masamune Kun's Revenge Season 3 has been announced through official Twitter account pic.twitter.com/Ar09QfVBYR — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) March 31, 2022

Masamune-kun “announces” season 3

It’s April Fool’s Day and that means countless fans around the world try to trick other members of the community into thinking that a massive announcement has just been made.

However, Masamune-kun’s Revenge is taking the pranking to a whole new level, both teasing a third anime season and simultaneously making a joe at the irony of it all, as we don’t even have season 2 yet.

A special comic illustration panel was shared by the series, via Comic Natalie, which showed Yoshino Koiwai reaching for a sign that has “Season 3 production confirmed” written on it. Meanwhile, Aki Adagaki shouts back at Yoshino, “What are you doing?! Before you can announce season 3, you have to announce season 2! Take that down!”

“As an April Fool’s mischief, Yoshino skipped the second term and installed a sign to report the “third term production decision”. It is an illustration of Aihime who scolds Yoshino and Yoshino who reluctantly removes her signboard.” – masamune-tv.

Whilst the announcement was obviously joking at the April Fool’s Day fiasco that happens every single year on social media, it does hint that more news is to arrive shortly…

No news just yet on season 2, but something isn’t quite right

Whilst Masamune-kun’s Revenge has not been publicly renewed for season 2, the April Fool’s Day illustration has teased that an important announcement concerning the anime series will be made soon.

The sign in the illustration is shown to be hung on top of another notice; perhaps one that originally read ‘season 2’ before Yoshino got confused and replaced it with the joke sign.

Interestingly, the series’ official Japanese website also hinted at this, ending their post by stating “In fact, behind the signboards and logos set up by Yoshino…?” They also added that we should “look forward to the follow-up report”, although there was no mention of when this could be released.

As noted in Comic Natalie, “The signboard in the illustration seems to be doubled” and that fans should “Stay tuned for more information on what’s hidden underneath.”

A second season of Masamune-kun’s Revenge has been expected for some time, with the 2017 series adapting only six of the nine original manga volumes by Hazuki Takeoka.

The anime should also prove successful enough to merit a renewal for season 2. Despite having a surprisingly low score of just 6.75/10 on MyAnimeList, the show has more than 426,000 reviews, showing just how popular the series was with fans both domestically in Japan and internationally.

If fans want to keep up to date with all the latest goings-on from the Masamune-kun universe, including the potentially-upcoming renewal announcement, fans should follow the series’ official Twitter page.

