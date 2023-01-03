Movies & Television

Marvel Fans Pay Tribute to Jeremy Renner After Snowcat Accident

By Jo Craig

Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney

Marvel fans and movie buffs were left stunned yesterday, January 2, 2022, when it was reported that actor Jeremy Renner was in critical condition after a tragic accident and we share some of the tributes from fans.

Renner is most commonly known for his role as Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside stellar performances in Wind River, The Bourne Legacy, and Mayor of Kingston.

The actor has an upcoming project relating to Oxycontin and a rumored appearance in the announced Avengers movies: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

What Happened to Jeremy Renner?

It was reported that Renner suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries”, according to The Independent, after a Snowcat snow plow accidentally ran over one of the actor’s legs while he was clearing the remains of a snow storm in Nevada.

A neighbor and doctor managed to wrap a tourniquet around Renner’s leg to stop further blood loss, before he was airlifted to a Nevada hospital where he underwent two surgeries.

Renner’s family stated they have been “tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support” in an official statement and mentioned their appreciation towards “the Carano and Murdock families”. 

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Fans Pay Tribute

As one of the six original Avengers actors, the fandom wasted no time in sending their thoughts and prayers to the actor.

Additionally, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn took to Twitter to say that his “heart is with Jeremy Renner.”

Mark Ruffalo also shared a post on Instagram saying: “Prayers up for our brother Jeremy Renner on a full and speedy recovery.”

An Update on the Actor’s Status

After his two surgeries, Renner remains in the intensive care unit, however, he is “conscious, stable and speaking.”

It was mentioned in the family’s statement that the actor has a “long road to recovery” ahead.

Renner’s medical status still indicates that he is in a “critical but stable condition.”

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Marvel's Avengers The Winter Soldier | Launch Trailer
Latest Trailers
House Flipper | Official Gameplay Trailer
Jo Craig
@shingeekyjo

Jo Craig is a staff writer at GRV Media reporting pop culture content on Forever Geek and brainstorming with the HITC Entertainment team. After nearly a decade in the game, Jo finds dissecting Marvel trailers for hours standard practice and still finds time to review, analyse, and research film, anime, video games and everything on the nerdy spectrum. Maintaining a strong social media presence, Jo’s passion for contributing to the geek culture community is a staple in their work and the spark behind vibrant discussions with comrades, even though some disagree that The Lord of the Rings is the best franchise.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know