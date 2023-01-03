Marvel Fans Pay Tribute to Jeremy Renner After Snowcat Accident

Marvel fans and movie buffs were left stunned yesterday, January 2, 2022, when it was reported that actor Jeremy Renner was in critical condition after a tragic accident and we share some of the tributes from fans.

Renner is most commonly known for his role as Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside stellar performances in Wind River, The Bourne Legacy, and Mayor of Kingston.

The actor has an upcoming project relating to Oxycontin and a rumored appearance in the announced Avengers movies: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

What Happened to Jeremy Renner?

It was reported that Renner suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries”, according to The Independent, after a Snowcat snow plow accidentally ran over one of the actor’s legs while he was clearing the remains of a snow storm in Nevada.

A neighbor and doctor managed to wrap a tourniquet around Renner’s leg to stop further blood loss, before he was airlifted to a Nevada hospital where he underwent two surgeries.

Renner’s family stated they have been “tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support” in an official statement and mentioned their appreciation towards “the Carano and Murdock families”.

Marvel Fans Pay Tribute

As one of the six original Avengers actors, the fandom wasted no time in sending their thoughts and prayers to the actor.

Hoping the best for Jeremy Renner! Such a talent!! ?? pic.twitter.com/VFyjDh8dn4 — BLURAYANGEL ? (@blurayangel) January 2, 2023

Jeremy Renner the marvel fandom stands with you pic.twitter.com/y62ciullXr — francisco (@Francis32748807) January 2, 2023

I can’t sleep after hearing the news about Jeremy Renner. I’m legit sad & scared. To our partner in crime, our favorite Avenger??Prayers to you & your Family. Really praying for speedy recovery…C’mon Hawkeye! We need you!???? pic.twitter.com/0oAhoMAYwk — Marika (@TrueHaizGrit) January 2, 2023

Additionally, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn took to Twitter to say that his “heart is with Jeremy Renner.”

Mark Ruffalo also shared a post on Instagram saying: “Prayers up for our brother Jeremy Renner on a full and speedy recovery.”

My heart is with @JeremyRenner. ? — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 2, 2023

After his two surgeries, Renner remains in the intensive care unit, however, he is “conscious, stable and speaking.”

It was mentioned in the family’s statement that the actor has a “long road to recovery” ahead.

Renner’s medical status still indicates that he is in a “critical but stable condition.”

Hope that Jeremy Renner has a speedy recovery ?? pic.twitter.com/srNzJfRj6v — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan3news) January 2, 2023

