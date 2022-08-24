Thor: Love And Thunder OTT Release date

Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale starrer Thor: Love and Thunder was officially released in theatres on July 7, 2022. While many fans didn’t miss their chance to watch the much-awaited film in theatres, several fans who couldn’t make it to theatres have been waiting for the OTT release. So, on what date the film will release on the OTT platform? Well, we finally have an answer to that question.

Besides Hemsworth’s Thor and Bale’s Gorr, several other characters played an important part in the film, including Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.

The film performed well globally and had the highest box office opening in the Thor franchise.

When does Thor: Love And Thunder make its way to Disney Plus?

Following Doctor Strange 2, Thor: Love and Thunder is coming to Disney Plus on September 8, 2022. The former film arrived on the platform 1.5 months after its theatrical release, and Thor: Love and Thunder is maintaining the gap of 2 months.

Marvel announced the film heading towards Disney Plus through their official Twitter handle. Chris Hemsworth himself confirmed on Twitter that the film would be on the streaming platform next month. His tweet reads:

Get your couches ready for the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder on @DisneyPlus on September 8th. #DisneyPlusDay

Interestingly, September 8 is also celebrated as Disney Plus Day. So, the OTT platform will not only add Thor: Love and Thunder to its massive library, but we will get to see several other films and TV shows, including Pinocchio, She-Hulk Episode 4, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, and more, on the same day.

Apart from that, we might get some declarations regarding MCU Phase 5 and Phase 6 pretty soon. There is no official confirmation on the same, but Disney Expo will be held from September 9 to September 11. So, there are high chances of the big MCU announcements being made at the event.

