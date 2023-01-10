Marvel's Wolverine #29 release date and where to buy

Marvel’s Wolverine #29 comic book’s release is right around the corner and if you can’t wait to get your hands on it, we have its release date and where you can purchase it.

Although comic books might not be as popular as they were in their heyday throughout the late 1950s and into the 60s, they have seen an increase over recent years. One of the many reasons is the popularity of movies, especially so with Marvel.

Comic books and graphic novels topped $1.28 billion in 2020, an all-time high and it’s easy to see why due to the high-level art and immersive storytelling showcased throughout. One of the most desired comic characters is X-Men’s Wolverine, who shows no sign of slowing down even though his first appearance was all the way back in The Incredible Hulk #180, October 1974.

In what will be volume 7 of the Wolverine comics, issue 29 isn’t too far away so here’s when it hits the shelves as well as where you can pick it up.

For those who are waiting with bated breath on what will happen next in Marvel Universe with Wolverine, you’ll be happy to hear the comics release date is right around the corner. Wolverine #29 will release on Wednesday, January 11.

Here are all of the rest of Marvel’s Wolverine comic release dates:

Murderworld: Wolverine #1: 25 Jan 2023

Wolverine #30: 15 Feb 2023

Wolverine #31: 15 Mar 2023

The synopsis for Wolverine #29 reads, “On the one hand, Wolverine will kill anyone in his way; on the other, he’ll do anything to save those he loves. He is the best there is at what he does and his own worst enemy! As Logan comes to grips with his plight and finally begins to heal, the gravity of his recent missions comes into full focus…but will the emergence of figures from his past and his own dual nature save his life or end it?!”

Wolverine (2020) #??2??9?? — on sale tomorrow!



$3.99 / Pages: 32 / UPC: 75960609661902911



On the one hand, Wolverine will kill anyone in his way; on the other, he’ll do anything to save those he loves. He is the best there is at what he does and his own…



[1/3] pic.twitter.com/OP5S8DME9K — New Marvel Comics (@NewMarvelComics) January 10, 2023

Where can you buy Marvel’s Wolverine #29?

If you have already gotten to issue 29, you probably already know where to pick your copy up from but for those that don’t, here’s where you can purchase it.

For those who prefer to read their comics via tablet or kindle, you can head straight over to this link to Amazon to pick your copy up for £3.19. By purchasing through Amazon, you can also read the title for free on the Comixology app.

You can also purchase Wolverine through Marvel Unlimited subscription for $9.99 per month which gives you an unlimited amount of comics to read at any time. The official Marvel store for the comic also allows you to enter your zip code to check where the closest store is to you so you can make your way to pick it up – and who doesn’t love going into comic book stores?

